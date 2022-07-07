Netflix Will Stream Johnny Depp’s King Louis XV Film in France 15 Months After Theatrical Release

Johnny Depp’s upcoming King Louis XV film will stream on Netflix in France after the film’s French theatrical release, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“La Favorite” from director Maïwenn is set to film this summer and premiere in 2023.

Bloomberg first reported Netflix was connected to the film. However, the streamer is not co-financing the film, according to the individual who spoke to TheWrap. The film will begin streaming 15 months after its theatrical release.

Depp will begin shooting across France later this summer for about three months. The film is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions. Wild Bunch International will handle international sales.

No plot or title for the film have been revealed. But King Louis XV was known as Louis the Beloved and had the second-longest reign of any French monarch between 1715-1774. Historians have been less kind to the king, however, citing corruption and fruitless, expensive wars.

The Louis XV film is Depp’s first project since winning a resounding $10 million verdict against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Maïwenn is an actress and a director known for films “Polisse,” “My King” and most recently “DNA,” in which she also starred.

Depp’s latest film “Minamata” was finally released in America by Ierlovino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) and Samuel Goldwyn Films late last year, with a theatrical rollout throughout 2022. The film, directed by Andrew Levitas, casts Depp as war photographer W. Eugene Smith, who in the 1970s traveled back to Japan in order to document the effect of mercury poisoning on coastal communities in the area.