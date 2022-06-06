Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ Returning Soon for Season 2: ‘The Battles are Bigger’ (Video)

“Sweet Tooth,” Netflix’s surprisingly light-hearted live-action adaptation of the much darker DC comic book of the same name, will return for a second season in the coming months. But Netflix knows fans are craving an update more than 12 months after the show’s debut.

In a new behind-the-scenes video released for Netflix’s Geeked Week event, the cast celebrates the wrap of production on Season 2 on location in New Zealand and promises the wait for new episodes will be well worth it.

“It’s been a long journey and it’s been very hard work,” Nonso Anozie, who plays the lovably gruff Tommy “Big Man” Jepperd, said in the video. “But it’s been amazing fun and I can’t wait to share with you what happens in Season 2.”

“Sweet Tooth” follows a precocious young boy who is half-human and half-deer, part of a new animal-human hybrid race born during a viral pandemic known as the Sick, which eliminated the majority of the world’s human population. After society collapses, these hybrid children are hunted by evil forces who blame them for the disease. According to the cast, Season 2 is even more ambitious in scope and scale than the show’s rookie run.

“The stakes are higher. The battles are bigger. The mean guys are meaner,” Dania Ramirez, who plays former therapist and hybrid protector Aimee Eden, said.

“Sweet Tooth” and its eight-episode first season debuted on Netflix June 4, 2021. It garnered 794 minutes of viewership in the United States in its debut weekend, according to Nielsen. From June 6-13 of last year, it generated a whopping 1.434 billion minutes of viewership. From June 28, 2021-July 1, 2021 — the first week Netflix ever provided global viewership hours for — “Sweet Tooth” saw 21.35 million hours of viewership across the world.

This strong start in both the U.S. and international territories led Netflix to renew the series, which is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Linda Moran and Beth Schwartz, for a second season on July 29.

The cast video owns with Netflix promising that Season 2 is “coming soon.”