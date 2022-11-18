David E. Kelley-Michael Connelly Drama ‘Avalon’ Not Moving Forward at ABC

The David E. Kelley-Michael Connelly series “Avalon,” which was set to star “Party of Five” alum Neve Campbell, isn’t moving forward at ABC, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap Friday.

Campbell would have played a Los Angeles cop assigned to be the small office in the town of Avalon on Catalina Island. Like Campbell’s Netflix series, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” it was based on characters created by novelist Connelly.

The official synopsis, which ABC released in January, read: “LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole ‘Nic’ Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.” Steven Pasquale was set to costar.

At the time, it was announced that Kelley would be writing the pilot for A+E Studios and 20th Television.

Campbell is returning for the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer.” According to What’s On Netflix, her character Maggie McPherson will have a smaller role on Season 2 of the legal drama.