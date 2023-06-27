Neve McIntosh (“Shetland”) and James Anthony-Rose (“Slow Horses,” “Pennyworth”) are joining the seven-episode fourth season of Masterpiece on PBS’ “All Creatures Great and Small.”

The drama, based on a collection of stories by best-selling author James Herriot that have sold 60 million copies internationally, is currently filming on location in Yorkshire and will air on the network in early 2024 and Channel 5 in the UK this fall.

Season 4 will return to Yorkshire Dales, picking up in 1940 as Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat. With Tristan away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) bring in some extra hands to help around the practice.

McIntosh will play the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, while Anthony-Rose will play undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody who arrives at Skeldale as part of his placement under the guidance of James.

“I can’t wait for our Masterpiece audience to see this new season of All Creatures Great and Small,” Simpson said in a statement. “It continues to be full of the warmth and humor that has made it one of our most successful series ever.”

In addition to Ralph and West, Rachel Shenton returns as Helen Herriot (“White Gold,” “For Her Sins”), Anna Madeley (“Time,” “Patrick Melrose”) returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs. Hall, and Patricia Hodge (“Miranda,” “A Very English Scandal”) reprises her role as Mrs. Pumphrey.

Other members of the Season 4 cast include Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley, Cleo Sylvestre MBE, James Bolam MBE, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

“All Creatures Great and Small” is a Playground production for Channel 5 and Masterpiece in association with All3Media International. Masterpiece is presented on PBS by GBH Boston.

The series is executive produced by Colin Callender, Melissa Gallant, lead writer Jamie Crichton and Ben Vanstone for Playground, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Louise Pedersen and David Swetman for All3Media International. New additions include Maxine Alderton (Emmerdale Farm, Doctor Who) and Helen Raynor (A Discovery of Witches, Call the Midwife).

Andy Hay (“The Last Kingdom,” “Jamestown”) will serve as lead director and direct episodes 1 and 2, while Stewart Svaasand (“Tin Star,” “Death in Paradise”) will direct episodes 3, 4 and 6 and BAFTA winner Jordan Hogg (“Ralph and Katie,” “Screw”) will direct episode 5 and the Christmas special, which will be written by Vanstone.