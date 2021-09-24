new fall tv broadcast shows wonder years alter ego fbi international

CBS/ABC/Fox

And the No. 1 New Fall TV Show (So Far) Is…

by | September 24, 2021 @ 11:33 AM

Well, it depends how you look at it
tony maglio ratings report banner

Seven new fall TV shows have premiered among the so-called Big 4 broadcast networks — CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC — and we’ve got a pretty clear winner. At least, we do in terms of appointment viewing.

The latest spinoff in the CBS “NCIS” universe, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” enjoyed the most-watched debut of the Nielsen 2021-22 TV season, but it did not earn the highest rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic. That distinction went to ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years.”

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

