Lionsgate has acquired domestic distribution rights to filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s untitled next film, which is currently in production in Spain. Principal photography wraps this week after the project secured an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, with a cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Ezia González, Fisher Stevens and Spanish actor Carlos Bardem (“The Son”).

Ritchie produced the new action film alongside Ivan Atkinson and Black Bear’s John Friedberg. Black Bear handled worldwide sales on the film.

The “Snatch” filmmaker recently teamed up with Gyllenhaal on the 2022 film “The Covenant” and worked with Cavill and González on his next movie, a World War II actioner called “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” that Lionsgate is also distributing.

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with the entire Lionsgate team, whose passion and ambition for the film are very clear,” said Guy Ritchie in a statement. “We are excited to extend and build on our relationship with Joe, Adam, Nathan, and Charlotte to bring the film to audiences across the US.”

“We are very lucky to be working again with Guy, whose filmmaking transcends the action genre with its signature wit and irreverence. Combined with the unparalleled talents of Jake, Henry, and Eiza, this fast-paced, original action film promises to thrill, surprise, and delight,” added Charlotte Koh, EVP, Lionsgate Acquisitions and Co-Productions.

“We are delighted to be building on our relationship with Lionsgate, partnering with them on another incredible Guy Ritchie movie, following The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Having a powerhouse distributor in the US, combined with a wide array of the best in-class theatrical distributors from around the world, has allowed us to deliver a highly commercial film to the marketplace in what has been a very difficult period in our industry, and is a real testament to the power of independent distribution, which has never been more essential than this year,” added producer John Friedberg from Black Bear.