Fan-favorite TV series and a host of exciting films arrive on HBO and HBO Max this month. The fourth and final season of Emmy-winning drama “Succession” kicks off on March 26, so mark your calendars. Meanwhile, the long-awaited second season of “Perry Mason” is upon us with a debut on March 6, while “The Last of Us” wraps up its acclaimed first season on March 12. And the Oscar-nominated documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” makes its streaming debut on March 19.
Noteworthy new library titles this month include the first two “Creed” films, the cult favorite “Speed Racer” and the Paul Rudd/Jason Segel comedy “I Love You Man.”
Check out the full list of what’s new on HBO and HBO Max in March 2023 below.
March 1
A Dangerous Method, 2011
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
Basic, 2003 (HBO)
Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
Creed, 2015
Creed II, 2018
Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
The Expendables, 2010
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
Milk, 2008 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Selena, 1997
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Sinister, 2012
Spawn 1997
Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
The Expendables 2, 2012
The Expendables 3, 2014
The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
The Wife, 2018
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
This is the End, 2013
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
You Got Served, 2004
March 2
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere
Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 6
Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)
March 8
Mortal Kombat, 2021
March 12
The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)
March 17
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2
March 19
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 23
Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023
March 26
Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
March 29
Those Who Wish Me Dead
