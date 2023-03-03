A number of great movies are leaving HBO Max at the end of March, so it’s time to prioritize these titles in your queue. Filmmaker James Gunn’s sequel/soft reboot “The Suicide Squad” will depart the streaming service on March 22 after first hitting HBO Max the same day it was released in theaters back in 2021. Similarly, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was whisked away on March 1 after also getting a day-and-date release in 2021 (sorry/not sorry if you missed it).

You also only have until March 7 to stream “Just a Boy From Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen,” a short documentary on the making of the Oscar-nominated biopic “Elvis.”

Other noteworthy films leaving HBO Max this month include “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “Contagion,” the extended version of “Dances with Wolves,” “Ghostbusters,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Love & Basketball” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.”

It’s also last call for the first two seasons of “Chappelle’s Show.”

Here’s a full list of everything leaving HBO Max in March 2023.

Leaving March 1

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving March 7

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen, 2023

Leaving March 8

Cries From Syria, 2017 (HBO)

Leaving March 14

Arthur Miller: Writer, 2018 (HBO)

Ron’s Gone Wrong, 2021

Leaving March 22

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving March 27

Mandrake Telefilm Part 1, 2013 (HBO)

Mandrake Telefilm Part 2, 2013 (HBO)

Leaving March 30

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving March 31

3:10 To Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

10, 1979

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, 1999

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions, 2022 (HBO)

Aeon Flux, 2006 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Around the World In 80 Days, 1956

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)

Beerfest, 2006

Before Sunrise, 1995

Before Sunset, 2004

The Best of Blaxploitation, 2023

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big Sleep, 1946

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Black Nativity, 2013 Director’s Cut (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Body Heat, 1981

Border, 2018 (HBO)

The Boy Who Could Fly, 1989

Camelot, 1967

The Campaign, 2012

Cannery Row, 1982

Chappelle’s Show, Seasons 1-2

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)

Cheech & Chong’s Things Are Tough All Over, 1982 (HBO)

Colossal, 2017 (HBO)

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Cheyenne Autumn, 1964

Children of the Damned, 1964

City Slickers, 1991

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, 1994

Cleopatra Jones, 1973

Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold, 1975

Colossal, 2016

Contagion, 2011

Dances With Wolves, 1990 Extended Version (HBO)

Dating Amber, 2020

Deep Impact, 1998 (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dogfight, 1991

Down Terrace, 2022 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

Elvis: That’s the Way it is, 1970

Ender’s Game, 2013 (HBO)

Escape Plan, 2013 (HBO)

Excess Baggage, 1997 (HBO)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Flipped, 2010

Four Weddings and A Funeral, 1994 (HBO)

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, 1995

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Girlfriends, 1978

Gold Diggers of 1933, 1933

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

A Guy Named Joe, 1943

Hall Pass, 2011

Happy Endings, 2011

Hooper, 1978

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

The Hunger, 1983

Innerspace, 1987

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Kick-Ass, 2010 (HBO)

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

Les Misérables, 1998

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016

Logan’s Run, 1976

Lolita, 1962

Love & Basketball, 2000

Love Don’t Cost a Thing, 2003

Love in the Afternoon, 1957

Malibu’s Most Wanted, 2003

A Man Apart, 2003

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Matilda, 1996

Meet the Spartans, 2008 Extended Version (HBO)

Michael, 1996

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

My Cousin Vinny, 1992 (HBO)

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

New Jack City, 1991

No Place on Earth, 2013 (HBO)

Nobody, 2021 (HBO)

On the Waterfront, 1954

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Pride and Prejudice, 1940

Profile, 2021 (HBO)

Prom Night, 2008

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Red Dust, 1932

Robin hOOD, 2018 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rosewood, 1997

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird, 1985

Set it Off, 1996

Sex and the City (Movie), 2008

Shaft in Africa, 1973

Shaft’s Big Score!, 1972

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Showdown in Little Tokyo, 1991

Showtime, 2002

Sideways, 2004 (HBO)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

South Central, 1992

Spawn, 1997

Super Fly, 1972

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Tea for Two, 1950

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011 (HBO)

The Perfect Host, 2011 (HBO)

The Secret Life of Bees, 2008 Director’s Cut (HBO)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thin Man, 1934

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Truth About Cats and Dogs, 1996 (HBO)

The Two Faces of January, 2014 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To the Wonder, 2013 (HBO)

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Upside of Anger, 2005

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Veronica Mars, 2014

Vice Versa, 1988

Village of the Damned, 1960

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

Waking Life, 2001 (HBO)

Wattstax, 1973

The Way Back, 2020

Woman of the Year, 1942

What to Expect When You’re Expecting, 2012 (HBO)