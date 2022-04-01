Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2022

“Ozark” fans, rejoice. The Jason Bateman and Julia Garner-starring drama series is returning to Netflix in April with a second part to its fourth season — and it’s just one of many other hotly anticipated titles coming to the streamer this month.

April will also see the long-awaited sophomore installment to “Russian Doll,” the mind-bending “Groundhog Day”-esque dramedy series starring Natasha Lyonne as a hard-partying New York City woman stuck in a brain-melting circuitous loop from hell.

For fans of capital-M mess, there’s the Spanish-language “Elite,” which traces the scandalous (and often murderous) exploits of the posh attendees of high school Las Encinas. Or, if you prefer your glamorous mess via reality series, “Selling Sunset” — about the lux real estate market in Los Angeles — is premiering its fifth season April 22.

In notable films, there’s the Judd Apatow-helmed “The Bubble,” a spoof loosely inspired by the laborious production process behind “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was made at the height of the pandemic in the UK and forced its cast members to quarantine in a COVID bubble as filming paused and resumed several times.

Check out all of the new titles coming to Netflix in April below.

Laura Radford / Netflix

Available April 1

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Argo

Battle: Freestyle

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Catch and Release

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Forever Out of My League

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Get Organized with the Home Edit: Season 2

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

The Last Bus

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

We The Animals

Available April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Available April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Available April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Available April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Netflix

Available April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operation

Available April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Available April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

Available April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

Available April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

Available April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

Available April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Available April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Available April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Netflix

Available April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

Available April 21

All About Gila

He’s Expecting

Available April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

Available April 25

Big Eyes

Available April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

Available April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

Available April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

Saeed Adyani / ©NETFLIX

Available April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 — The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Rumspringa

Youth V Gov