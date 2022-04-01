Here’s What’s New on Netflix in April 2022

“Ozark” fans, rejoice. The Jason Bateman and Julia Garner-starring drama series is returning to Netflix in April with a second part to its fourth season — and it’s just one of many other hotly anticipated titles coming to the streamer this month.
April will also see the long-awaited sophomore installment to “Russian Doll,” the mind-bending “Groundhog Day”-esque dramedy series starring Natasha Lyonne as a hard-partying New York City woman stuck in a brain-melting circuitous loop from hell.
For fans of capital-M mess, there’s the Spanish-language “Elite,” which traces the scandalous (and often murderous) exploits of the posh attendees of high school Las Encinas. Or, if you prefer your glamorous mess via reality series, “Selling Sunset” — about the lux real estate market in Los Angeles — is premiering its fifth season April 22.
In notable films, there’s the Judd Apatow-helmed “The Bubble,” a spoof loosely inspired by the laborious production process behind “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was made at the height of the pandemic in the UK and forced its cast members to quarantine in a COVID bubble as filming paused and resumed several times.
Check out all of the new titles coming to Netflix in April below.
Available April 1
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood
Argo
Battle: Freestyle
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Catch and Release
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Forever Out of My League
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Get Organized with the Home Edit: Season 2
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
The Last Bus
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest
We The Animals
Available April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
Available April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
Available April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers’ Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Available April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
Available April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operation
Available April 9
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
Available April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
Available April 12
Hard Cell
The Creature Cases
Available April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
Available April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
Available April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Available April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
Available April 19
Battle Kitty
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Available April 20
The Marked Heart
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245
Available April 21
All About Gila
He’s Expecting
Available April 22
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper
Selling Sunset: Season 5
The Seven Lives of Lea
Available April 25
Big Eyes
Available April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Available April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
Available April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Bubble
Available April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 — The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
Rumspringa
Youth V Gov