What’s New on Paramount+ in December 2025

November has come and gone, but that means December is upon us. And that means new titles are dropping on Paramount+ for viewers to cozy up to this winter.

As we move into the holiday season, Paramount+ has festive treats including Adam Sandler’s hilarious animated comedy “Eight Crazy Nights,” plus the streamer dropped the raunchy-but-fun “A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas.” And if you’re not trying to jingle all the way, there’s ultimate classics like “Forrest Gump” and the “Beverly Hills Cop” film series to jump into.

There’s lots in store, but check out the list below to see what you like.

Available Dec. 1

“Guns Up”

“22 Jump Street”

“A Christmas Blessing”

“A Christmas Carol” (1984)

“A Night at the Roxbury”

“A Single Man”

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas”

“Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights”

“Addams Family Values” (1993)

“American Hustle”

“American Renegades”

“American Sniper”

“Angel Falls Christmas”

“Annihilation”

“Batman” (1989)

“Batman & Robin” (1997)

“Batman Forever” (1995)

“Batman Returns” (1992)

“Beverly Hills Cop” (1984)

“Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987)

“Beverly Hills Cop III” (1994)

“Boomerang”

“Braveheart”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Chicago”

“Christmas Cupid”

“Christmas on Windmill Way”

“Coneheads”

“Disturbia”

“Django Unchained”

“Downsizing”

“Ella Enchanted”

“Ernest Saves Christmas”

“Extract”

“Failure to Launch”

“Fargo”

“Father of the Bride” (1991)

“Fences”

“Footloose” (2011)

“Forrest Gump”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“Get Him Back for Christmas”

“Gone Baby Gone”

“GoodFellas”

“Head of State”

“Hotel for Dogs”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“Hustle & Flow”

“I See You”

“Ida Red”

“Inglourious Basterds”

“Interstellar”

“Jungleland”

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

“Monster Trucks”

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

“My Little Pony: The Movie”

“No Country for Old Men”

“Nobody’s Fool”

“Norbit”

“Ocean’s Eleven” (2001)

“Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007)

“Ocean’s Twelve” (2004)

“Once Upon a Christmas Wish”

“Paddington”

“Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don’t Come Back)”

“Pulp Fiction”

“Raging Bull”

“Rain Man”

“Rounders”

“Safe”

“Save the Last Dance”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Selma”

“Serendipity”

“Shaft” (2000)

“She’s the Man”

“Shutter Island”

“Smallfoot”

“Snatch”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“Southside With You”

“Sunset Boulevard”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Addams Family” (1991)

“The Angry Birds Movie”

“The Aviator”

“The Doors”

“The Equalizer” (2014)

“The Equalizer 2” (2018)

“The Fighter”

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Hunt for Red October”

“The Island”

“The Italian Job” (2003)

“The Last Airbender”

“The Mexican”

“The Natural”

“The Ring” (2002)

“The Romantics”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“The Truman Show”

“The Untouchables”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

“This Christmas”

“Tooth Fairy”

“True Grit” (2010)

“Virtuosity”

“We Are Marshall”

Available Dec. 2

“Band Aid”

“I, Daniel Blake”

“5-Star”

Available Dec. 5

“Transformers: EarthSpark” — Specials

Available Dec. 8

“Predators”

“DMV”

“The Neighborhood”

Available Dec. 11

“Little Disasters”

“Matlock”

Available Dec. 12

“Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” Season 2

Available Dec. 18

“Ghosts”

“Elsbeth”

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”

Available Dec. 19

“Dora” Season 4

Available Dec. 23

“The Kennedy Center Honors”

Available Dec. 28

“A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music”

Available Dec. 31