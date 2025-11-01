What’s New on HBO Max in November

HBO Max is set to host the premieres of a handful of exciting new TV shows and documentaries in November, as well as the streaming debuts of two of this year’s most divisive films.

First up is “I Love LA,” the new original comedy series from “Bottoms” star and co-writer Rachel Sennott, which is set to premiere Sunday, Nov. 2 on HBO and HBO Max. Later, on Nov. 14, the streamer will unveil “One to One: John & Yoko,” a revelatory new documentary that explores the lives of John Lennon and Yoko Ono throughout their first year living together in New York City.

That same day, writer-director Ari Aster’s star-studded COVID thriller “Eddington” is set to make its streaming premiere. Additionally, “Past Lives” director Celine Song’s Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans-led romantic dramedy “Materialists” will hit the streaming service on Nov. 7, several months after it first arrived in movie theaters back in June.

Below, you can find the full list of everything new on HBO Max in November.

Nov. 1

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“A Christmas Story”

“A United Kingdom”

“A Woman’s Face”

“Alex Cross” (2012)

“Backfire”

“Beasts of the Southern Wild”

“Betrayed” (1954)

“Brick Mansions”

“Crime Wave”

“Dangerous Liaisons”

“Deception” (1946)

“Desperate”

“Destination Tokyo”

“Dillinger”

“Each Dawn I Die”

“Elf”

“Four Christmases”

“Happy Feet”

“Hellboy” (2004)

“House of 1000 Corpses”

“I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.”

“Ice Age: Continental Drift”

“Invisible Stripes”

“Johnny Angel”

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”

“Marine Raiders”

“Marked Woman”

“Monster-In-Law”

“Murder, My Sweet”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Nocturne”

“Norm of the North”

“Objective, Burma!”

“Out of the Fog”

“Out of the Past”

“Puss In Boots”

“Red Light”

“Red Riding Hood”

“Roadblock”

“Screaming Eagles”

“Sucker Punch”

“The Bride of Frankenstein”

“The Devil’s Rejects”

“The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut”

“The Kitchen” Season 39

“The Locket”

“The Man I Love”

“The Mask of Dimitrios”

“The Polar Express”

“The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946)

“The Public Enemy”

“The Roaring Twenties”

“The Set-Up”

“The Town”

“The Unsuspected”

“The Wolfman”

“The Women” (1939)

“They Live by Night”

“They Were Expendable”

“Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo”

“This Woman Is Dangerous”

“Where Danger Lives”

Nov. 2

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“I Love LA” Season 1

“Paranormal Caught on Camera” Season 9

“Past Lives”

“Unlocked: Family Secrets” Season 1

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in “Eddington” (A24)

Nov. 3

“Barney’s World” Season 1E

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” Season 2

“I Am Curious Johnny”

“In the Eye of the Storm” Season 3

“Wardens of the North” Season 5

Nov. 4

“Holiday Baking Championship” Season 12

“Supermarket Stakeout” Season 7

“Tom and Jerry Gokko Shorts” Season 1A

Nov. 5

“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”

“The Plot Thickens” Season 6

“Who Hired the Hitman?” Season 1

Nov. 6

“A Man Called Otto”

“Alex vs ARod”

“Beat Bobby Flay” Season 39

“Expedition Files” Season 3

“Expedition Unknown” Season 16

“Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas” Season 1

Nov. 7

“Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” Season 52

“Let’s Go Bananas” Season 1B

“Maine Cabin Masters” Season 11

“Materialists”

“The Vallecas Files”

Nov. 8

“Gold Rush” Season 16

Nov. 9

“Build for Off-Road” Season 2

Nov. 10

“Bad Sports: When Fans Turn Violent for The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”

“Sweet Empire: Winter Wars” Season 1

Nov. 12

“Beat Bobby Flay” Season 41

“Hoarding for the Holidays” Season 1

“Homestead Rescue” Season 13

Nov. 13

“Ângela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted” Season 1

“Body Cam” Season 10

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

Nov. 14

“Eddington”

“One to One: John & Yoko”

“Silly Sundays” Season 1D

“The Seduction”

Nov. 15

“The Last Woodsmen” Season 2

Nov. 18

“Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition” Season 1

“Thoughts & Prayers”

Nov. 20

“Missing”

“Work on the Wild Side” Season 1

Nov. 21

“Teen Titans Go!” Season 9E

Nov. 22

“Belle Collective” Season 6

“Bugs Bunny Builders” Season 2H

Nov. 26

“Flight Risk”

Nov. 28

“Krypto Saves the Day: Package Pandemonium”

“Obsession: The Murder of a Beauty Queen”

Nov. 30

“OWN for the Holidays Movie: Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”