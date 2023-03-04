Paramount+ is not just the home of the Taylor Sheridan universe, it has also quietly assembled one of the best film libraries of any of the streaming services. Look no further than the list of what’s new on Paramount+ in March, which includes prestige dramas like “12 Years a Slave” and “Last of the Mohicans,” iconic thrillers like “The Sixth Sense,” “The Rock” and “Crimson Tide,” delightful rom-coms like “Kate & Leopold” and “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and other classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sunset Boulevard” and “Galaxy Quest.”
And that’s not to mention the new originals premiering in March: Kiefer Sutherland plays a corporate espionage operative framed for murder in “Rabbit Hole,” while “School Spirits” follows a high school teen who suddenly discovers she’s dead and still haunting her school.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in March 2023 below.
Originals, Exclusives and Premieres
3/8 – The Challenge: World Championship premieres
3/9 – School Spirits premieres
3/26 – Rabbit Hole premieres
Library Shows
March 1
Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)
Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)
Survivor (Season 44)
True Lies (Season 1)
March 3
Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)
March 4
Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2
March 8
Hey Duggee (Season 1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)
March 15
True Life Crime (Season 2)
VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)
March 17
How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)
March 29
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)
Messyness (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)
March 30
The Followers (Season 1)
Library Movies
March 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Years a Slave
Air Force One
American Hustle
Amistad
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
An Unfinished Life
Anomalisa
Antwone Fisher
Arrivederci, Baby!
Back Roads
Behind Enemy Lines
Biker Boyz
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Bugsy Malone
Coach Carter
Crimson Tide
Detective Story
Downsizing
El Paso
Existenz
Extraordinary Measures
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Flight to Tangier
Florence Foster Jenkins
For Colored Girls
Forbidden City Cop
Foxfire
Friday The 13th – Part II
G.I. Blues
G.I. Jane
Galaxy Quest
Game of Death
Gangs of New York
Heartbreakers
Hostage
Hot Rod
I Walk Alone
Imagine That
In Too Deep
Into the Wild
Jackass Number Two
Jailbreakers
Joan of Arc
Kate & Leopold
King Creole
Lady Jane
Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut
Let It Ride
Life of Pi
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Love Story
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Navy
My Favorite Spy
Naked Gun
Necessary Roughness
Obsessed
Once Upon A Time In The West
Paid in Full
Popeye
Proof
Red Dawn
Road House
Rounders
Rules of Engagement
Sahara
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
School Ties
Scream 4
Selma
Seven Psychopaths
Shine a Light
Snake Eyes
Steel Magnolias
Strange Wilderness
Suburbicon
Sunset Boulevard
Sweet Revenge
The Actors
The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D
The April Fools
The Assassination Bureau
The Babysitter
The Blue Iguana
The Caddy
The Cowboy and the Lady
The Dead Zone
The Gambler
The Hunted
The Last Tycoon
The Longest Yard
The Lovely Bones
The Master
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Nutty Professor
The Optimists
The Out-of-Towners
The Patsy
The Piano
The Rock
The Singing Detective
The Sixth Sense
The Sterile Cuckoo
The Terminal
The Three Amigos
The To Do List
The Tuxedo
The Usual Suspects
The Yearling
There’s Something About Mary
True Grit
Under Capricorn
Varsity Blues
Walking and Talking
Westward Ho
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wishful Thinking
You’re Never Too Young
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
March 6
The Visitor
March 10
This is Christmas
March 19
My Little Pony: The Movie
March 26
Judy
March 31
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Sports
3/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon
3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana
3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship
3/5: Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus
3/7: UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge
3/8: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan
3/9: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1
3/11: Combate Global competition
3/11: Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta
3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals
3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship
3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship
3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Championship
3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show
3/14: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan
3/15: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
3/16: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2
3/17: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
3/17: UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw
3/18: Combate Global competition
3/19: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus
3/23: Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico
3/25: Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season
3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United
3/25: Formula E
3/25: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship
3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea
3/26: Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica
3/26: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque
3/28: Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama
Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition
Throughout March: NWSL competition
Throughout March: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition
Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.