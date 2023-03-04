Paramount+ is not just the home of the Taylor Sheridan universe, it has also quietly assembled one of the best film libraries of any of the streaming services. Look no further than the list of what’s new on Paramount+ in March, which includes prestige dramas like “12 Years a Slave” and “Last of the Mohicans,” iconic thrillers like “The Sixth Sense,” “The Rock” and “Crimson Tide,” delightful rom-coms like “Kate & Leopold” and “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and other classics like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sunset Boulevard” and “Galaxy Quest.”

And that’s not to mention the new originals premiering in March: Kiefer Sutherland plays a corporate espionage operative framed for murder in “Rabbit Hole,” while “School Spirits” follows a high school teen who suddenly discovers she’s dead and still haunting her school.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Paramount+ in March 2023 below.

Originals, Exclusives and Premieres

3/8 – The Challenge: World Championship premieres

3/9 – School Spirits premieres

3/26 – Rabbit Hole premieres

Library Shows

March 1

Baby Shark’s Big Show (Season 1)

Celebrity True Crime Story (Season 1)

Survivor (Season 44)

True Lies (Season 1)

March 3

Waco: The Aftermath (Season 1)

March 4

Bellator 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2

March 8

Hey Duggee (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 14)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UNTUCKED (Season 13)

March 15

True Life Crime (Season 2)

VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2)

March 17

How The Tables Have Turned (Season 1)

March 29

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (Season 4)

Messyness (Seasons 1-2)

Teen Mom 2 (Season 11)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Seasons 1-6)

March 30

The Followers (Season 1)

Library Movies

March 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

12 Years a Slave

Air Force One

American Hustle

Amistad

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

An Unfinished Life

Anomalisa

Antwone Fisher

Arrivederci, Baby!

Back Roads

Behind Enemy Lines

Biker Boyz

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Bugsy Malone

Coach Carter

Crimson Tide

Detective Story

Downsizing

El Paso

Existenz

Extraordinary Measures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Flight to Tangier

Florence Foster Jenkins

For Colored Girls

Forbidden City Cop

Foxfire

Friday The 13th – Part II

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Galaxy Quest

Game of Death

Gangs of New York

Heartbreakers

Hostage

Hot Rod

I Walk Alone

Imagine That

In Too Deep

Into the Wild

Jackass Number Two

Jailbreakers

Joan of Arc

Kate & Leopold

King Creole

Lady Jane

Last of the Mohicans: Directors Cut

Let It Ride

Life of Pi

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Navy

My Favorite Spy

Naked Gun

Necessary Roughness

Obsessed

Once Upon A Time In The West

Paid in Full

Popeye

Proof

Red Dawn

Road House

Rounders

Rules of Engagement

Sahara

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

School Ties

Scream 4

Selma

Seven Psychopaths

Shine a Light

Snake Eyes

Steel Magnolias

Strange Wilderness

Suburbicon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweet Revenge

The Actors

The Adventures Of Shark Boy & Lava Girl In 3-D

The April Fools

The Assassination Bureau

The Babysitter

The Blue Iguana

The Caddy

The Cowboy and the Lady

The Dead Zone

The Gambler

The Hunted

The Last Tycoon

The Longest Yard

The Lovely Bones

The Master

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Nutty Professor

The Optimists

The Out-of-Towners

The Patsy

The Piano

The Rock

The Singing Detective

The Sixth Sense

The Sterile Cuckoo

The Terminal

The Three Amigos

The To Do List

The Tuxedo

The Usual Suspects

The Yearling

There’s Something About Mary

True Grit

Under Capricorn

Varsity Blues

Walking and Talking

Westward Ho

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wishful Thinking

You’re Never Too Young

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

March 6

The Visitor

March 10

This is Christmas

March 19

My Little Pony: The Movie

March 26

Judy

March 31

Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat

Sports

3/4: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Alabama @ Texas A&M, Kentucky @ Arkansas, Stanford @ Oregon

3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Houston @ Memphis, Michigan @ Indiana

3/5: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Missouri Valley Conference Championship

3/5: Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus

3/7: UEFA Champions League – Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Benfica vs. Club Brugge

3/8: UEFA Champions League – Bayern Munich vs. PSG, Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan

3/9: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 1

3/11: Combate Global competition

3/11: Serie A – Napoli vs. Atalanta

3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Semifinals

3/11: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mountain West Championship

3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Atlantic 10 Championship

3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball – Big Ten Championship

3/12: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

3/14: UEFA Champions League – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig, Porto vs. Inter Milan

3/15: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

3/16: UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Round of 16 Leg 2

3/17: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/17: UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League Quarterfinals & Semifinals Draw

3/18: Combate Global competition

3/19: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma, Inter vs. Juventus

3/23: Concacaf Nations League – Suriname vs. Mexico

3/25: Start of 2023 NWSL Regular Season

3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal, Manchester United vs. West Ham United

3/25: Formula E

3/25: NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship

3/25: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea

3/26: Concacaf Nations League – Mexico vs. Jamaica

3/26: Professional Bull Riders Competition – Albuquerque

3/28: Concacaf Nations League – Canada vs. Honduras, Costa Rica vs. Panama

Throughout March: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

Throughout March: Italy’s Serie A competition

Throughout March: NWSL competition

Throughout March: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Throughout March: Concacaf Nations League competition

Throughout March: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout March: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.