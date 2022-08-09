We've Got Hollywood Covered
New York Film Festival to Feature Claire Denis, Paul Schrader Films Among 32 in Main Slate

Also included are Cannes winners ”Triangle of Sadness“ and ”Decision to Leave“

| August 9, 2022 @ 10:59 AM
Claire Denis Paul Schrader

Getty Images

The 60th New York Film Festival’s Main Slate will consist of 32 titles from directors such as Claire Denis, Paul Schrader, Margaret Brown, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt and Mia Hansen-Løve, organizers said Tuesday.

As previously announced, the festival is set to kick off on Sept. 30 with Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” and close with the Oct. 14 premiere of Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection.” The Centerpiece selection is “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras’ documentary about photographer Nan Goldin’s fight against the Sackler family and the opioid epidemic. James Gray will make his third NYFF showing with his film “Armageddon Time,” which will also screen at a special event celebrating the festival’s 60th anniversary.

Produced in 18 different countries, the Main Slate will showcase a mixture of new and auteur filmmakers. Among the featured prizewinners from Cannes earlier this year are Claire Denis’s “Stars at Noon,” Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave,” and Ruben Östlund’s Palm d’Or-winning “Triangle of Sadness.”

Making their NYFF Main Slate debuts are directors Margaret Brown, Davy Chou (New Directors/New Films 2017), Laura Citarella (ND/NF 2015), Alice Diop (ND/NF 2021 and Art of the Real 2022), Mark Jenkin (ND/NF 2019), Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin (ND/NF 2015).

“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said
NYFF’s artistic director, Dennis Lim. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

Selections for the Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

See below for the full list of titles.

White Noise – Dir. Noah Baumbach

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Dir. Laura Poitras

The Inspection – Dir. Elegance Bratton

Armageddon Time – Dir. James Gray

Aftersun – Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs – Dir. Carla Simón

All That Breathes – Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage – Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple – Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica – Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave – Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant – Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men – Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO – Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter – Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener – Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears – Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film – Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning – Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction – Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N. – Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul – Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer – Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet - Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up – Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon – Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling – Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR – Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen – Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness – Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest – Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up – Dir. Hong Sangsoo

