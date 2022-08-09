The 60th New York Film Festival’s Main Slate will consist of 32 titles from directors such as Claire Denis, Paul Schrader, Margaret Brown, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt and Mia Hansen-Løve, organizers said Tuesday.

As previously announced, the festival is set to kick off on Sept. 30 with Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” and close with the Oct. 14 premiere of Elegance Bratton’s “The Inspection.” The Centerpiece selection is “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras’ documentary about photographer Nan Goldin’s fight against the Sackler family and the opioid epidemic. James Gray will make his third NYFF showing with his film “Armageddon Time,” which will also screen at a special event celebrating the festival’s 60th anniversary.

Produced in 18 different countries, the Main Slate will showcase a mixture of new and auteur filmmakers. Among the featured prizewinners from Cannes earlier this year are Claire Denis’s “Stars at Noon,” Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave,” and Ruben Östlund’s Palm d’Or-winning “Triangle of Sadness.”

Making their NYFF Main Slate debuts are directors Margaret Brown, Davy Chou (New Directors/New Films 2017), Laura Citarella (ND/NF 2015), Alice Diop (ND/NF 2021 and Art of the Real 2022), Mark Jenkin (ND/NF 2019), Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin (ND/NF 2015).

“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said

NYFF’s artistic director, Dennis Lim. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

Selections for the Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

See below for the full list of titles.



White Noise – Dir. Noah Baumbach



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Dir. Laura Poitras



The Inspection – Dir. Elegance Bratton



Armageddon Time – Dir. James Gray



Aftersun – Dir. Charlotte Wells



Alcarràs – Dir. Carla Simón



All That Breathes – Dir. Shaunak Sen



Corsage – Dir. Marie Kreutzer



A Couple – Dir. Frederick Wiseman



De Humani Corporis Fabrica – Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor



Decision to Leave – Dir. Park Chan-wook



Descendant – Dir. Margaret Brown



Enys Men – Dir. Mark Jenkin



EO – Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski



The Eternal Daughter – Dir. Joanna Hogg



Master Gardener – Dir. Paul Schrader



No Bears – Dir. Jafar Panahi



The Novelist’s Film – Dir. Hong Sangsoo



One Fine Morning – Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve



Pacifiction – Dir. Albert Serra



R.M.N. – Dir. Cristian Mungiu



Return to Seoul – Dir. Davy Chou



Saint Omer – Dir. Alice Diop



Scarlet - Dir. Pietro Marcello



Showing Up – Dir. Kelly Reichardt



Stars at Noon – Dir. Claire Denis



Stonewalling – Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka



TÁR – Dir. Todd Field



Trenque Lauquen – Dir. Laura Citarella



Triangle of Sadness – Dir. Ruben Östlund



Unrest – Dir. Cyril Schäublin



Walk Up – Dir. Hong Sangsoo