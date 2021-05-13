Newsmax Host Under Fire for Calling Israel the ‘Home Country’ of American Jews

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield came under fire Thursday for calling Isreal the “home country” of American Jews.

“If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield asked during a Wednesday night broadcast on the conservative network. The clip spread on Twitter, with notable Jewish figures in American media calling him out for reinforcing an anti-Semitic trope of “dual loyalty.”

“I don’t belong to any political party but I am Jewish and newsflash: my home country is the United States. To suggest otherwise is bigotry,” tweeted CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Others, like The Daily Beast’s editor at large Molly Jong-Fast, were more succinct: “My ‘home country’ is America,” she wrote.

“Jew here. Care deeply about Israel. My wife was born there. Israel isn’t my home country. 100% American,” added Talking Points Memo’s Josh Marshall.

“The United States is the “home country” for American Jews. The suggestion that Jews owe their fealty to a nation other than the one they live in is a vile centuries-old antisemitic slur,” wrote “Big Bang Theory” executive producer Bill Prady, who added that Newsmax is “promoting anti-Semitism.”

Others questioned whether the Catholic Stinchfield considers Vatican City is home, somehow, while more still declared the host a straight-up anti-Semite.

“For many Jews, not only is Israel *very distinctly not* our ‘home country,’ but any country we might call ‘home’ is either the site of recent existential violence against us or continued settler colonialism that we have created and/or abetted,” said Judd Greenstein, referencing the ongoing turmoil in the region that prompted Stinchfield’s comments in the first place.

Stinchfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment.