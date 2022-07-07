Nia DaCosta, the director of “Candyman” and the upcoming “The Marvels,” will next write and direct a feature film adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen play “Hedda Gabler” for MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

Ibsen’s play, which has been adapted and staged in numerous forms in the years dating back to its 1891 debut, follows the title character as she navigates a house she does not want, a marriage she feels trapped in and an ex-lover who has reappeared in her life. The role of Hedda Gabler is considered one of the great dramatic roles in all of theater, and DaCosta’s adaptation will be a new take on the classic story.

Gabrielle Nadig, who worked with DaCosta on her debut film “Little Woods,” will produce along with Plan B.

DaCosta and Plan B are also teaming with MGM on a different film, “The Water Dancer,” which is an adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel of the same name. DaCosta will direct that film, as well, and it is being produced by Maceo-Lyn, Plan B and Harpo Films.

Plan B has several other projects set at MGM as part of an overall second look feature film deal. Those include Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” releasing this December and Cory Finley’s “Landscape With Invisible Hand” for next year. Future projects include an original film from writer/director Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), as well as feature adaptations of author Chandler Baker’s “The Husbands,” with Kristen Wiig attached to star and produce, and Lisa Taddeo’s “Animal,” which she will adapt for the screen, marking her feature writing debut.

DaCosta is currently in post-production on the MCU film “The Marvels” starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, which is set for a 2023 release. She is represented by CAA, Management 360, Casarotto Ramsay & Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

Variety first reported the news.