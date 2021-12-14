Nicolas Cage plays a version of himself in the first trailer for Lionsgate’s comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” and he looks to be a very good sport.

Directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Gormican and Kevin Etten, the story revolves around Cage who, facing immense financial burden, agrees to take a gig entertaining a rich (and dangerous) superfan played by Pedro Pascal for $1 million. But when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (played by Tiffany Haddish), things take an unexpected and dangerous turn.

The trailer features plenty of references to Cage’s career and personal life, from the change in his filmography to his financial woes, but through it all Cage appears to deliver a swell comedic performance that lets audiences know he’s in on the joke.

Check out the red-band trailer for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” above. The film opens in theaters on April 22, 2022, and also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris.

The official synopsis for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is as follows:



“Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy ‘The Unbearable Weight of MassiveTalent.’ Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”