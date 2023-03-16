RLJE Films has acquired the Nicolas Cage-starring psychological thriller “Sympathy for the Devil” from worldwide sales agent Capstone Global.

The AMC Networks subsidiary will distribute the film in North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, with a release date set for July 28, 2023.

Co-starring Joel Kinnaman (“The Suicide Squad” 1 & 2, “Hanna”), “Sympathy for the Devil” tells the story of a man (Kinnaman) who is forced at gunpoint to drive a strange passenger (Cage) in a game of cat and mouse where everything is not as it seems.

Yuval Adler (“Bethlehem,” “The Operative”) directed from a debut script by Luke Paradise. Producers are Cage, Alex Lebovici (“Barbarian”), Allan Ungar (“Bandit”) and Stuart Manashil (“City of Lies”). Executive producers include Paradise, Christian Mercuri, David Haring, Marc Goldberg, David Sullivan, Tim Moore, Jason Soto, Courtney Chenn and Waylen Lin.

“This is our eighth collaboration with Nicolas Cage, which includes ‘Mandy’ – a critically-acclaimed film that has a huge cult following,” said RLJE Film Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “Once again, he doesn’t disappoint. In this film, Cage and Joel Kinnaman bring to life a suspenseful tale on screen that will keep audiences guessing.”

Ward negotiated the deal with Mercuri’s Capstone Global on behalf of the filmmakers.

Kinnaman is also set to star in John Woo’s Christmas revenge thriller “Silent Night” opposite Kid Cudi. Cage, whose recent credits include “Pig,” “Butcher’s Crossing” and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” will next be seen starring in Universal’s Dracula comedy “Renfield.”