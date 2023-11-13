Nicole Kidman AFI Life Achievement Award Rescheduled for 2024

Originally scheduled for last June, the AFI Gala celebrating Nicole Kidman will now take place on April 27, 2024, according to an announcement by the American Film Institute.

The annual gala, now in its 49th edition, was postponed due to the WGA writer’s strike, which was resolved in September after five months. The actor’s strike also ended last week, clearing the way for this rescheduled event.

“Both a powerhouse performer, spellbinding movie star and accomplished producer, Nicole Kidman has captured the imaginations of audiences throughout her prolific career, delivering complex and versatile performances onscreen,” said the AFI in an official statement.

Kidman, 56, a five-time Oscar nominee (she won Best Actress for 2002’s “The Hours”), is the first Australian to receive the AFI honor. Recent honorees have included Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Jane Fonda and Julie Andrews.

Her many credits in film, television, and theater have included “Dead Calm,” “To Die For,” “The Portrait of a Lady,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Moulin Rouge,” “The Others,” “Dogville,” “Rabbit Hole,” “Big Little Lies,” “Bombshell,” and “Top of the Lake.”

“Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees when the initial award was announced on November 22, 2022. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”