Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-Led ‘Scarpetta’ Lands Series Order at Prime Video

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-led “Scarpetta” has landed a series order at Prime Video.

The series, which was greenlit for two seasons by the streamer, has also added Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale to the cast as series regulars.

Based on Patricia Cornwell’s book series, the mystery thriller series will center on Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), the chief medical examiner, as “she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover,” according to the official logline.

Liz Sarnoff (“Barry,” “Lost,” “Deadwood”) is set to serve as writer and showrunner for the series, and will executive produce alongside Curtis and Kidman. The series hails from Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures, with David Gordon Green (“Halloween,” “Stronger”) attached to direct the first two episodes.

“Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ has enraptured fans for decades and I am honored that Prime Video is entrusted to bring the series to screen for our global customers,” Amazon MGM Studios’ head of TV Vernon Sanders said. “The most exemplary group has been assembled for the series with Liz Sarnoff at the helm with an extraordinary vision; the immensely talented Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the fantastic cast; and the top-notch team at Blumhouse.”

“I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ to a screen, with my company, Comet Pictures, for a while. I’m particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life,” Curtis said. “I’m also looking forward to playing Nicole’s sister as we tell the story with Liz Sarnoff’s expert care, leadership, skill, and talent, and I am excited to work again with David as our director.

“I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling,” Curtis continued. “Blumhouse, Blossom, and Prime Video are the perfect partners to bring Scarpetta to you, and a warning……..there WILL be BLOOD.”

”I’ve been pursuing ‘Scarpetta’ for nearly 20 years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell’s epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be,” Kidman added. “I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her.”

Kidman will EP for Blossom Films while Curtis serves as an EP for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Additional EPs include David Gordon Green and Amy Sayres.