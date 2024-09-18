Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-Led ‘Scarpetta’ Lands Series Order at Prime Video

Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale star in the show, which was greenlit for two seasons

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis (Credit: Getty Images)
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis (Credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-led “Scarpetta” has landed a series order at Prime Video.

The series, which was greenlit for two seasons by the streamer, has also added Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale to the cast as series regulars.

Based on Patricia Cornwell’s book series, the mystery thriller series will center on Kay Scarpetta (Kidman), the chief medical examiner, as “she returns to Virginia and resumes her former position with complex relationships, both personal and professional – including her sister Dorothy (Curtis), with plenty of grudges and secrets to uncover,” according to the official logline.

Liz Sarnoff (“Barry,” “Lost,” “Deadwood”) is set to serve as writer and showrunner for the series, and will executive produce alongside Curtis and Kidman. The series hails from Blumhouse Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Blossom Films and Comet Pictures, with David Gordon Green (“Halloween,” “Stronger”) attached to direct the first two episodes.

Read Next
'The Perfect Couple': How Nicole Kidman's Latest Series Evolved From a Network Pilot to a Prestige Netflix Drama

“Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ has enraptured fans for decades and I am honored that Prime Video is entrusted to bring the series to screen for our global customers,” Amazon MGM Studios’ head of TV Vernon Sanders said. “The most exemplary group has been assembled for the series with Liz Sarnoff at the helm with an extraordinary vision; the immensely talented Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the fantastic cast; and the top-notch team at Blumhouse.”

“I have wanted to bring Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ to a screen, with my company, Comet Pictures, for a while. I’m particularly excited that Nicole Kidman will finally bring her to life,” Curtis said. “I’m also looking forward to playing Nicole’s sister as we tell the story with Liz Sarnoff’s expert care, leadership, skill, and talent, and I am excited to work again with David as our director.

“I know the ardent fans of the books will be very happy, and the new audience will be compelled by the characters, crimes, and mysteries that are the trifecta of Patricia’s masterful storytelling,” Curtis continued. “Blumhouse, Blossom, and Prime Video are the perfect partners to bring Scarpetta to you, and a warning……..there WILL be BLOOD.”

”I’ve been pursuing ‘Scarpetta’ for nearly 20 years going back to when it was intended to be a feature, so to unite with the formidable Jamie Lee Curtis, Prime Video, Jason Blum, and David Gordon Green on the Liz Sarnoff series version of Patricia Cornwell’s epic and thrilling books feels like it was meant to be,” Kidman added. “I cannot wait to inhabit Kay Scarpetta and am so thankful to Patricia Cornwell for entrusting me with her.”

Kidman will EP for Blossom Films while Curtis serves as an EP for Comet Pictures. Cornwell will executive produce for P & S Projects alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television and Per Saari for Blossom Films. Additional EPs include David Gordon Green and Amy Sayres.

Lioness
Read Next
Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman's 'Lioness' Returns in October | First Look

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.