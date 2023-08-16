Nicole Suárez, Octavio Pulido Tapped as ‘Noticias Telemundo Mediodía’ Co-Anchors

Nicole Suárez and Octavio Pulido will serve as the new co-anchors of “Noticias

Telemundo Mediodía,” the network’s midday newscast, starting Aug. 21.

“Nicole and Octavio are two highly talented journalists with strong connections to our audience and a deep passion for reporting on stories impacting the Latino community,” Noticias Telemundo executive vice president Patsy Loris said in a statement. “The midday newscast will feature a new dynamic two-anchor format with powerful storytelling and insightful reports, building on our commitment to provide viewers with the most complete, reliable and up-to-date information.”

In addition to airing weekdays on Telemundo at 12:30 PM ET, “Mediodía” will also stream live on YouTube, Facebook and X, covering news of the day, politics, the economy, the environment, health and pop culture.

The expanded coverage will include a regular entertainment segment, “Pase VIP,” led by correspondent Quique Usales, special reports from Noticias Telemundo’s environmental unit “Planeta Tierra,” and the latest viral news on social media with multimedia journalist Miriam Arias.

Suárez, an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than a decade of experience, joined Noticias Telemundo as a correspondent in 2016.

Since then, she has also served as a correspondent for Telemundo’s newsmagazine “Al Rojo Vivo” and an anchor for the network’s morning news program, hoyDía.

Pulido, a three-time Emmy award winner, moves to the national national news network from Telemundo Arizona where he recently was the lead anchor of the station’s 5 PM and 10 PM newscasts.

He joined Telemundo Arizona in 2016 as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist. Before that, he worked as a video journalist and anchor at Univision Arizona and also as a contributing writer and photographer at the San Diego Union-Tribune.