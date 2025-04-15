Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ Leads Nielsen’s Most-Streamed Programs in March With 6.6 Billion Viewing Minutes

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

For the first time ever in Nielsen’s monthly Gauge reports, the 1o most-watched streaming titles were distributed by seven different platforms: Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Paramount+ Netflix and Apple TV+.

Those titles included “Reacher” with 6.6 billion viewing minutes; “Family Guy” with 4.8 billion viewing minutes; “Bluey” with 4.8 billion viewing minutes; “The White Lotus” with 4.5 billion viewing minutes; “1923” and “Moana 2” with 3.9 billion viewing minutes each; “Running Point” with 3.7 billion viewing minutes; “Love is Blind” with 3.5 billion viewing minutes; and “Adolescence” and “Severance” with 3.3 billion viewing minutes each.

The new releases boosted streaming’s total share of TV viewing to 43.8%, despite a 6% month-over-month decline in overall time spent watching TV due to seasonality.

Source: Nielsen

When taking a closer look by platform, YouTube continued to extend its lead with a record share of 12% for the month, despite lower viewing levels compared to February, followed by Netflix with 7.9%. Disney, which includes an aggregate of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, viewing, came in third for March at 5%.

Photo courtesy of Nielsen

Rounding out the remainder of the list was Prime Video at 3.5%, Paramount Streaming, which includes Paramount+ and Pluto TV, at 2.3%, The Roku Channel at 2.2%, Tubi at 1.9%, Warner Bros. Discovery streaming, which includes Max and Discovery+, at 1.5% and Peacock at 1.4%.

Max notably saw its largest month-over-month increase of 6% in March, driven by “The White Lotus.”

In addition to streaming’s gains, cable climbed to a share of 24% of TV usage, benefitting from a 29% boost from sports, specifically March Madness, and another strong month of cable news viewership.

The most-watched cable sports telecasts in March were NCAA Men’s Elite Eight games between Alabama-Duke and Texas Tech-Florida on TBS. Meanwhile, cable news programs accounted for seven of the top 10 cable telecasts, led by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the presidential address to a Joint Session of Congress on March 4, which drew 11 million viewers on the network and over 36 million total viewers.

As for broadcast, the category posted a share of 20.5% for March, down 9% month-over-month due to the absence of football.

The Oscars, which drove 20.3 million viewers across ABC and the simulcast on Hulu, was the most-watched program in March, with 18-to-34 year olds three times as likely and 35-to-49 year olds twice as likely to stream Hollywood’s biggest night compared to audiences that watched on other platforms. Across the rest of the broadcast category, scripted dramas accounted for 28% of its total viewing in March, with CBS’ “Tracker” representing five of top 10 broadcast telecasts, with each averaging over 10 million viewers despite competition from March Madness games.