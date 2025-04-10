‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Finale Outpaced Season 2 in Single-Day Viewership by 44%

Season 3 of “The White Lotus” wrapped on Sunday April 6 and while critics and audiences had mixed feelings about the finale, one thing was clear: it was an unassailable ratings hit. The Max/HBO show tops the Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming Top 10 for the seventh consecutive week after 1.6 million households tuned in for the season finale on Sunday.

That single-day viewership outpaced the Season 2 finale by 44% and more than doubled the viewership of the first season’s finale.

And we may not have seen the last of “The White Lotus” – any stragglers who missed the final episode or are still catching up will be counted in next week’s tally, giving the show a shot at another week at the top.