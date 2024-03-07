You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Streaming viewership for “True Detective” saw a 15% increase following the release of the penultimate “Night Country” episode.

The HBO crime drama installment logged 745 million viewing minutes on Max during the week of Feb. 5-11 — which includes the Feb. 11 release of “Night Country” Episode 5 — according to Nielsen data. “True Detective” became the week’s fifth most-streamed show, jumping up from the 10th spot on the previous week’s streaming list, when the series logged 648 million viewing minutes.

Still, viewership for “True Detective” did not outpace the 765 million viewing minutes logged by Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which took fourth place on the most-streamed list. “Grey’s Anatomy” came in third place with 860 million viewing minutes on Netflix while “Bluey” claimed the No. 2 spot with 1.14 billion viewing minutes, just below the 1.35 billion viewing minutes brought in by “Young Sheldon,” which stood as the week’s most-streamed TV show.

“True Detective” racked up more minutes viewed than Netflix’s “Griselda,” which logged 735 million viewers as it landed in sixth place, as well as “Royal Pains,” which scored seventh place on the most-streamed list with 707 million viewing minutes on Netflix and Prime Video.

Further down on the list was “The Big Bang Theory,” which tallied 690 million viewing minutes, and “NCIS” with 672 million viewing minutes. “Suits” held onto the No. 1o spot on the list with 652 viewing minutes.

Whereas “True Detective” came in fifth place on the overall most-streamed shows, the HBO crime drama secured the No. 4 spot on the acquired series list, behind “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Bluey” and “Young Sheldon.”

Likewise, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” stood as the most-watched original streaming series of the week, with “Griselda” coming in second place while Paramount+’s “Halo” took third place with 354 million viewing minutes and Prime Video’s “Reacher” at No. 4 with 314 million viewing minutes.