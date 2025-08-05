Nielsen, WPP Media Strike Audience Measurement Partnership

Nielsen and WPP Media (formerly GroupM) have reached a new audience measurement partnership that will cover TV, streaming, audio and cross-platform ad performance via Nielsen ONE.

The deal will also integrate the measurement firm’s insights into WPP’s Open Media Studios platform. The move is aimed at providing advertisers with more actionable insights to inform their campaign planning and measurement.

“We are thrilled to continue working with WPP Media to provide the most actionable insights across planning, buying, and measurement for brands to make the most informed decisions about their advertising investments,” Nielsen advertiser and agencies head Matt Devitt said in a statement. “Collaborating with leading industry players like WPP Media helps us collectively power the future

of audience measurement and technology that actually helps advertisers connect with audiences.”

“At WPP Media, our priority is equipping clients with the intelligence and tools they need to drive measurable growth,” WPP’s executive director of research and investment analytics Nicolas Grand said in a statement. “Nielsen’s continued innovation in advanced measurement—especially the combination of Big Data with trusted Panel insights—makes them a valued partner in that mission.

By integrating Nielsen’s advanced audiences into WPP Open, we’re building a more seamless, interoperable planning and measurement ecosystem that empowers advertisers to optimize performance and accelerate growth.”

The latest agreement follows the launch of Nielsen’s outcomes marketplace, which brings together key brand, sales, attention, and conversion metrics within the Nielsen ONE platform.

Each month, it publishes Gauge and Media Distributor Gauge reports looking at shares of TV viewing for broadcast, cable and streaming by company and by platform. It also publishes a quarterly Ad-Supported Gauge report, which looks at TV viewing among ad-supported platforms for broadcast, cable and streaming.

The firm’s measurement is powered by person-level data from panels of over 1.2 million individuals.