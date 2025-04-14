‘Night Court’ Sets ‘Big Bang Theory’ Reunion for Season 3 Finale With Simon Helberg as Guest Star

“Night Court” star Melissa Rauch will reunite with her “Big Bang Theory” co-star Simon Helberg, who is set to guest star in the NBC comedy’s Season 3 finale airing May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The finale will see Abby (Rauch) in charge of runaway teens who are determined to be married. Meanwhile, Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) balk at the idea that they’ve become friends and a surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby’s world upside down.

Helberg will appear in a “game-changing” cameo that is expected to shake things up for Abby, while “Young Sheldon” star Raegan Revord will portray teenage runaway Shelby, who is inclined to marry her soulmate, in an homage to the iconic Michael J. Fox episode from the original “Night Court.”

Helberg is best known for his role as Howard Wolowitz on the CBS sitcom from 2007 to 2019, for which he won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Wolowitz would go on to date and marry Rauch’s character Bernadette Rostenkowski, who was first introduced in Season 3 of “TBBT.”

In addition to “Big Bang Theory,” Helberg was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his appearance in “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

The actor will also return for Season 2 of Peacock’s “Poker Face” opposite Natasha Lyonne and is currently in production on Jonathan Glatzer’s ” The Audacity” for AMC opposite Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis.

Iain Armitage and Raegan Revord in “Young Sheldon” (Credit: Robert Voets/2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Revord is best known for her role as Sheldon’s twin sister Missy Cooper on the CBS comedy “Young Sheldon,” itself a spin-off of “The Big Bang Theory.” She has also appeared in other notable TV series, including “Modern Family” and “Grace and Frankie.”

Helberg is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, while Revord is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, McGinnis & Ryan.

In addition to the pair, Marsha Warfield will return as Roz in the first of back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. ET. Other guest stars include Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen.

“Night Court” is executive produced by Rauch, showrunner Dan Rubin, Winston Rauch, Larroquette, Mat Harawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley and Mona Garcea. Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.