Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty Among Cast for Netflix Drama ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ 

“My Life With the Walter Boys” has its main cast.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced “On My Block’s” Nikki Rodriguez and “Suits” alum Sarah Rafferty, are among the actors who’ve joined the 10-episode drama. The upcoming series, about 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who loses her family in a tragic accident, and has to adapt to life in Colorado with her guardian and 10 rowdy boys, is based on Ali Novak’s WattPad novel. The series just started production in Calgary.

Here’s who has joined the cast and who they are playing:

Nikki Rodriguez is playing Jackie: “Jackie Howard is a girl from a well-to-do New York Upper West Side family. She’s a true Manhattanite – sophisticated, theater and ballet loving, latte-drinking. Jackie’s preppy and groomed rather than fashion-forward. She’s also super bright and very motivated, and up to just before we meet her, she attended an exclusive private girl’s school on NY’s Upper East Side. She’s a little more innocent than you might expect, not shy or a prude but is focused on her studies and future rather than drinking, partying or meeting boys. Jackie sees herself as a mature New Yorker, an AP student on the fast track to Princeton — then her life went all to hell when her parents and sister died in an accident. She has been taken in by her mother’s old friend, Katherine Walter — only Katherine lives in a big chaotic house in Colorado with 10 kids, 9 of them boys, 2 of which take a romantic interest in her. Taken from the Upper West Side of Manhattan and dropped onto the upper West Side of the Continental Divide, Jackie is a little overwhelmed by her new life, but she keeps her eye on the prize: she will get back to the East Coast and to Princeton and will not permit herself to be distracted by any of — all this. Or will she?” Netflix’s character description reads.

Noah LaLonde is playing Cole: “The perfect All-American Boy, Cole Walter, is blonde, tall, gorgeous, muscled and fit. He’s the most attractive and athletic of the Walter boys and is a typical Jock. He should have been captain of the football team this year, but instead, he’s lost his place after suffering a skiing injury earlier in the year,” per the Cole character description. “With his football career and dreams of a college scholarship in tatters, Cole has lost his way a little and his grades have plummeted. This hasn’t diminished his star power; everyone still wants to be Cole or be with Cole. He and Erin have an on-again, off-again relationship, which suits Cole, who doesn’t want to be tied down. Until Jackie arrives.”

Ashby Gentry is playing Alex: “Alex Walter is the polar opposite of his big brother Cole, a devotee of fantasy novels, Star Wars and gaming. Alex is sweet, reliable, kind, open and easily hurt. He’s a dreamer and an undeniable romantic, and his ranch upbringing has fostered a developing talent for horsemanship. We’ll come to learn that he’s just getting over a broken heart and harbours some serious resentment towards his older brother. Alex shows Jackie some gentle gallantry that hints at his romantic interest,” per Neftlix’s description.

Sarah Rafferty is playing Dr. Katherine Walter: “A veterinarian by trade (and an artist by choice), Katherine is warm, kind, resilient, intelligent and capable. She is the mother of 8 kids – 7 boys and 1 girl. Katherine used to be best friends with Jackie’s mother — and promised to always be there for the family, so when Jackie’s parents died, Katherine was named her guardian. A woman who is comfortable handling all kinds of chaos (including the emotional kind), Katherine is sometimes a bit overwhelmed by the extent of Jackie’s needs but is determined to meet them,” per Netflix’s character description.

Marc Blucas is playing George: “George is a big bear of a man, a Western rancher who exudes warmth and well-being. A man who already lives in a sprawling house with several equally sprawling, good-looking kids, George can seem gruff and is a man of few words, but he is a kind and open family man above all and is as happy to take Jackie into his home as Katherine is. His door is always open to anyone that would need it. George’s nephews, Isaac and Lee, also live with the family,” per Netflix.

Connor Stanhope plays Danny: “Danny is Cole’s fraternal twin brother, but they couldn’t be more different. Danny operates more under the radar – and that’s how he likes it. Thoughtful to the point of overthinking, Danny is quiet, considerate, and well-read. He loves theater and is most comfortable when he is performing on stage,” per Netflix.

Johnny Link is playing Will: “Will Walter is the oldest of the Walter children. Will has been hard of hearing since birth and wears hearing aids. He’s warm and friendly to Jackie and quickly welcomes her into the fold. A college graduate now working in real estate, Will is struggling a little to really find his place in the world but is optimistic, enthusiastic and always ready to try something new. He lives with his fiancé, Hayley, above The Lark Café,” according to Netflix.

Zoë Soul is playing Haley Young: “Hayley is clever, fun, determined, practical, warm and friendly. She works at The Lark Café while studying for her Master’s degree and is great friends with Tara Joseph, Jackie’s school counselor. Hayley lives with Will and plans to marry him,” per Netflix.

Corey Fogelmanis is playing Nathan: “Nathan is the cool but quiet musician of the family. He’s often seen strumming a guitar. Decent, kind, thoughtful and empathetic, he is an early ally of Jackie’s,” per Netflix.

Jaylan Evans is playing Skylar Summerhill: “Skylar is stylish, open, thoughtful, driven and confident. He aims to be valedictorian and become a political journalist one day. He is Grace’s best friend, and like Grace, he instantly adopts Jackie as a friend,” according to Netflix.

Recurring cast includes Dean Petriw as Jordan, Lennix James as Benny, Alix West Lefler as Parker, Alisha Newton as Erin, Ashley Tavares as Tara, Moheb Jindran as Nikhil, Ellie O’Brien as Grace, Mya Lowe as Kiley and Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia.

Melanie Halsall is the show’s showrunner, executive producer and creator. Ed Glauser (The Kissing Booth trilogy) is an EP.

The show hails from iGeneration Studios (The Kissing Booth trilogy of films) and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.