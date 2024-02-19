‘Nimona’ for Free: Netflix Uploads Best Animated Oscar Contender to YouTube

Netflix’s “Nimona” is one of the nominees for this year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar, and now you can watch it regardless of whether or not you have a Netflix account as the streaming giant has just uploaded the movie – for full – to YouTube.

If you haven’t seen it yet, “Nimona” is based on the graphic novel by ND Stevenson and was directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. While it was initially developed by Blue Sky Studios, then-owned by 20th Century Fox, after Disney acquired the Fox assets and balked at the film’s LGBTQ+ content, Disney shut down the studio and canceled the film. Miraculously, the movie returned to life years later, thanks to Annapurna Pictures and Netflix, who resurrected the project and released it earlier this year.

The movie concerns a young, shape-shifting creature named Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), who teams up with a knight who has been framed for murder (Riz Ahmed). Together, they look to clear their names and also uncover some of the dark secrets at the heart of their futuristic medieval society. With a unique art style and sensibility, along with strong LGBTQ+ themes, “Nimona” was one of the more powerful animated features released last year.

Now you can watch it, for free, just about anywhere, thanks to this YouTube upload. It will certainly give everybody voting for the Best Animated Feature Oscar (which is the entire Academy) the chance to watch the movie wherever they are.