‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Is Episode 3 Out?

Four years after “Nine Perfect Strangers” first debuted in 2021, the Hulu series is back for another installment, with Nicole Kidman at the helm.

Kidman reprises her role as wellness guru Masha Dmitrichenko, whose unique therapy method — drugging her guests with magic mushrooms without their knowledge — caused quite a lot of drama, and likewise, much self-discovery for guests of her wellness retreat in Season 1. Masha returns in a wintry new locale for Season 2 with a new group of guests, played by Annie Murphy, Henry Golding and Christine Baranski, to name a few.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season.

When does “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 premiere?

The new season debuts Wednesday, May 21, with a two-episode drop.

Where can I watch it?

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is available to stream on Hulu, as well as Hulu on Disney+.

When do new episodes come out?

Episode 1: Wednesday, May 21

Episode 2: Wednesday, May 21

Episode 3: Wednesday, May 28

Episode 4: Wednesday, June 4

Episode 5: Wednesday, June 11

Episode 6: Wednesday, June 18

Episode 7: Wednesday, June 25

Episode 8 (finale): Wednesday, July 2

What is “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2 about?

The official synopsis is as follows: “Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.”

Who stars in Season 2?

In addition to Kidman’s Masha, Season 2 also stars Henry Golding, Lena Olin, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong and Aras Aydin.

Watch the trailer: