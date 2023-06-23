Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in "No Hard Feelings" (Sony Pictures)

‘No Hard Feelings’ Earns $2.15 Million at Thursday Box Office

by | June 23, 2023 @ 8:44 AM

”Asteroid City“ expands into semi-wide release with $1.1 million in preview grosses

Jennifer Lawrence’s much-discussed return to studio star vehicles, in a film being pitched as a canary in the coal mine for the theatrical strength of star-driven comedies, got off to a promising start as Sony’s “No Hard Feelings” earned $2.15 million in Thursday previews.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

