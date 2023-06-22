Asteroid City

‘Asteroid City’ and Wes Anderson Are Looking to Boost the Specialty Box Office

by | June 22, 2023 @ 4:05 PM

Landing between franchise tentpole releases, the quirky director’s latest film could improve on ”The French Dispatch“

With no new franchise tentpoles coming this weekend, Warner Bros.’ struggling “The Flash” is likely to stay No. 1 despite taking a possibly stiff second weekend drop. But farther down the chart, Focus Features’ “Asteroid City” is looking to give specialty theaters a boost.

This past weekend, “Asteroid City” was released in six theaters in Los Angeles and New York and lifted by writer-director Wes Anderson’s devoted fans to a four-day limited opening of $1 million and a three-day per theater average of $142,230, the highest per-theater average ever for a six-theater release and the highest for any limited release since “La La Land” in December 2016.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
TheWrap Roundtable - What Film Writers Want in the Strike

WGA Strike Roundtable: Film Writers Who Go ‘Months Without Pay’ Lobby for 2-Step Payment on Script Rewrites (Video)
"Extraction 2" and "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" put an end to Netflix's cold streak.

Netflix Bounces Back With 2 Most-Streamed Movies of the Week | Chart
victoria-clarke-tony-award-win

The Unscripted Tonys Were a Win for CBS and Broadway | Analysis
The-Crowded-Room

Apple TV+ Lands 3 Spots on the 10 Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
Wes Anderson attends the "Asteroid City" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023

Wes Anderson’s Texas Roots Questioned – in the Best Sense – on Bravo’s ‘WWHL’: ‘Maybe Austin’ but ‘More Paris’ (Video)
1883, Tim McGraw as James of the Paramount+ original series 1883. ViacomCBS Paramount

‘1883’ Draws 3.8 Million Viewers in Paramount Network Premiere
The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC Judge Cannon

Cable News Ratings: MSNBC Beats Fox News in Primetime Demo Audience for 2nd Week in a Row
streaming stock photo

DGA Contract Vote Marks a Crossroads in Fight Over Streaming Data Transparency