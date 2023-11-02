The weekend before Halloween, it would be easy to expect audiences to sit down for some spooky TV. But looking at the streaming and linear charts for the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 23 to 29, you’d be forgiven if you couldn’t guess the season.

Only two programs across both charts this week could be deemed Halloween-adjacent: the Netflix horror drama “The Fall of the House of Usher” in seventh on the streaming chart after several weeks in the top 10 and “Goosebumps,” on Hulu and Disney+, which lands at ninth on the streaming chart.

Beyond those, the familiar fare of movies and prestige TV content is dominating the streaming chart with reality and competition series accounting for most of the linear top 10.