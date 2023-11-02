‘No Hard Feelings’ Leads the Pack as Netflix Dominates Streaming Top 10 | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

The Jennifer Lawrence comedy, which hit theaters this summer, has seen renewed popularity thanks to its streaming release

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in "No Hard Feelings" (Sony Pictures)

The weekend before Halloween, it would be easy to expect audiences to sit down for some spooky TV. But looking at the streaming and linear charts for the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 23 to 29, you’d be forgiven if you couldn’t guess the season.

Only two programs across both charts this week could be deemed Halloween-adjacent: the Netflix horror drama “The Fall of the House of Usher” in seventh on the streaming chart after several weeks in the top 10 and “Goosebumps,” on Hulu and Disney+, which lands at ninth on the streaming chart.

Beyond those, the familiar fare of movies and prestige TV content is dominating the streaming chart with reality and competition series accounting for most of the linear top 10.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.