‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

There will be more “Nobody Wants This” headed to Netflix.

The romcom series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday. The renewal comes just weeks after “Nobody Wants This” debuted its second season on Oct. 23.

The Erin Foster-created series will stick to its annual release schedule, with Season 3 slated to premiere in 2026, and will continue to film in Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show,” Foster said. “It is a privilege to be able to write about my favorite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I’ll do it for as long as they want me to!”

Kristen Bell telling the cast of Nobody Wants This AND YOU that Season 3 is OFFICIAL! pic.twitter.com/Sxcwuo5ZYi — Netflix (@netflix) November 4, 2025

“We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of ‘Nobody Wants this,’” co-showrunners/EPs Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who joined for Season 2, added. “This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers and incredible crew has been a truly great experience. Go Dodgers!”

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 debuted atop the Netflix most-watched TV list with 8.6 million views for the week of Oct. 20, and grew to 9.4 million views during the week of Oct. 27, still remaining at the top of the English-language TV list.

After introducing Bell’s agnostic podcaster Joanne and Brody’s hot rabbi Noah, who fell for each other despite all odds, Season 2 picks up with the couple committed to figuring out how to make their relationship work amid wavering family members as Joanne figures out her feelings towards committing to Judaism.

After Season 2 saw Joanne and Noah get through several humps, Foster told TheWrap “they can be off to the races as a couple,” revealing she would like the show to run for five seasons, noting that the “dream” end for Joanne and Noah is marriage and kids.

“When they’re taking themselves from me to a we, there’s so much involved,” Bell also shared. “Conversion is almost a backdrop to everything else. How do they do it? Are they going to cohabitate? How do they blend their friends and their families? How do you get over all of these little power struggles you have when you’re with someone that you’re trying to maintain a connection with, and what kind of power struggles do you allow to threaten your identity and what don’t you like? There’s so many questions, and when you have a lot of questions, it means you’re going to have a lot of writing opportunities.”

Season 2 also welcomed several guest stars to the Netflix series, including Brody’s real-life partner Leighton Meester as well as Seth Rogen, Kate Berlant, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed. In addition to Bell and Brody, the series also stars Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn and Justine Lupe.