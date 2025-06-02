‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 Sets October Premiere Date at Netflix

“Nobody Wants This” will be returning to Netflix this fall.

Season 2 of the rom-com series has set a premiere date of Oct. 23 at Netflix, the streamer announced during an FYSEE LA Emmy event Sunday. Series creator Erin Foster, executive producer Sara Foster, executive producer/star Kristen Bell and cast members Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn broke the news live on stage while celebrating Season 1.

See the cast celebrate the news below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1XsbzjitNM

The news comes a few weeks after the second installment of the series wrapped production, cast member Jackie Tohn shared on Instagram.

“Nobody Wants This” stars Bell, Brody, Lupe, Simons, Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Sherry Cola and Shiloh Berman. Season 2 guest stars include Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

“Nobody Wants This” was a hit comedy series for Netflix. Season 1 spent six weeks in Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV list and reached the Top 10 in 89 countries. The series was also viewed 57M times from its September 26th release through the end of 2024.

Executive producers include Erin Foster, Steven Levitan, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Bruce Eric Kaplan, Jenni Konner and Nora Silver. Oly Obst is executive producer for 3arts. Kaplan and Konner serve as showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television.

“Nobody Wants This” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.