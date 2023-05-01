Another new series from Norman Lear is coming to Netflix, but this time around the King of Sitcoms is tackling drama. The streaming service has greenlit “The Corps,” the working title of a new comedy-drama starring Vera Farmiga, Miles Heizer, Max Parker and Liam Oh.

Set in the 1990s, the drama will follow Cameron (Heizer), a high school student who is bullied for being gay. He decides to join the Marine Corps along with his straight best friend Ray (Oh) during a time when being gay in the military could mean jail time. The 10-episode series is inspired by the memoir “The Pink Marine” by Greg Cope White.

Prior to “The Corps,” Heizer is best known for starring in “13 Reasons Why” as Alex Standell. He’s also starred in “Nerves” as well as “Rails and Ties.” He will be joined by “The Departed” and “The Many Saints of Newark” star Farmiga, who will play Cameron’s “always on the run” mom, Barbara. Parker, known for his roles in “Vampire Academy,” “Blood” and “Sex and Royalty,” will play the strict and secretive Sgt. Sullivan. Oh, who will play Cameron’s friend Ray, is best known for starring in “The Thing About Harry.”

Additionally, the series will star Cedrick Cooper (“Will Trent”), Ana Ayora (“Truth Be Told”), Angus O’Brien (“Night Sky”), Dominic Goodman (“First Kill”), Kieron Moore (“Vampire Academy”), Nicholas Logan (“Dark Winds”), Rico Paris (“Crush”), Blake Burt (“Unhuman”), Logan Gould (“Days of August”), Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”), Johnathan Nieves (“Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Brandon Tyler Moore (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Ivan Hoey Jr. (“NOS4A2”), Anthony Marble (“Manhunt”) and Joy Osmanski (“1923”).

“The Corps” comes from showrunner, writer and executive producer Andy Parker, who is best known for his work on “Imposters” and “Tales of the City.” Peter Hoar, who worked on “The Last of Us” and “The Umbrella Academy,” will direct and serve as executive producer of the first episode. In addition to Lear, Brent Miller, Rachel Davidson and Scott Hornbacher will executive produce. U.S. Marine Greg Cope White will serve as a writer and producer.

It’s difficult to find a name in television bigger than Norman Lear. The iconic writer and producer is responsible for some of the most popular sitcoms of all time, including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons,” “Sanford and Son” and “One Day at a Time.” Despite his legendary status in the TV industry, Lear’s relationship with Netflix has been more complicated. He served as the executive producer of the 2017 remake of “One Day at a Time,” which was canceled in 2019 after three seasons. It was then picked up by Pop for a fourth season before it was canceled a second time.