Time is running out to stream the animated series “Bordertown,” the tearjerker classic “My Girl” and the cult favorite comedy “Galaxy Quest” on Netflix. These are among the handful of films and TV shows departing the streaming service in May, which also includes Steven Soderbergh’s Rooney Mara and Channing Tatum-fronted thriller “Side Effects,” the Hailee Steinfeld coming-of-age comedy “Edge of Seventeen” and the terrific animated film “Rango.”

Check out the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2023 below.

May 4

“Pup Star: World Tour”

May 10

“Bordertown” (Seasons 1-3)

May 13

“Weed the People”

May 14

“Booba: Food Puzzle” (Season 1)

May 16

“Side Effects”

May 18

“The Last Days”

May 27

“Collateral Beauty”

May 29

“The 2nd”

May 31

“Barbershop 2: Back in Business”

“The Boy”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Galaxy Quest”

“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale”

“Little Boxes”

“Midnight Diner” (Seasons 1-3)

“My Girl”

“Rango”

“The Space Between Us”

“The Stolen”

“We Die Young”