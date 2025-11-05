21 New Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Week

It’s another crowded week of new releases on Netflix, from new shows to binge-watch to a couple of classic films. With Halloween behind us, this week’s new Netflix movies also bring the first wave of Christmas titles to stream as we head toward the holidays. But not all that spooky is behind us — Guillermo Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” makes its streaming debut at last after its theatrical run throughout October.

Check out the new movies and shows to watch on Netflix this week below.

“Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches”

Netflix Animated Special

Release Date: Nov. 3

“An unexpected friendship forms between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by beaches in this sweet musical special set in the world of Seuss.”

“In Waves and War”

Documentary

Release Date: Nov. 3

“In this documentary, three former Navy SEALs with post-combat trauma turn to an unexpected treatment for healing and hope — psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

“Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things”

Comedy Special

Release Date: Nov. 4

“In this new hour, ‘Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things,’ the comedic powerhouse returns to the stage with her classic southern drawl and unique points of view, opening up about everything—from newfound stardom and family life, to trying CBD for the first and last time, serving up the kind of real, relatable, and sometimes cheeky stories you can’t get enough of.”

“Minx” Seasons 1-2

HBO Max/Starz Series

Release Date: Nov. 4 (Original release date: March 17, 2022)

“In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.”

“Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2

Netflix Reality Series

Release Date: Nov. 4

“The Emmy® nominated and BAFTA winning global sensation ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ returns for a gripping second season. This time, 456 brand-new contestants will enter the ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize. Inspired by the iconic original series – with shocking new twists and never-before-seen games – Season 2 raises the stakes higher than ever. As players face elimination at every turn, only one can emerge victorious. New players. New games. New rules.”

“Election” (1999)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 5 (Original release date: April 23, 1999)

“Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can’t help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon) uses less than ethical tactics to get what she wants. When Tracy runs for school president, Jim feels that she will be a poor influence on the student body and convinces Paul, a dim-witted but popular student athlete, to run against Tracy. When she becomes aware of Jim’s secret involvement in the race, a bitter feud is sparked.”

“Heweliusz”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Nov. 5

“After a catastrophic ferry disaster, the off-duty captain seeks answers and justice for those who lost their lives — and those they left behind.”

“Just Alice”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Nov. 5

“Torn between two loves, Alicia secretly marries both a famous writer and a former priest. How long can she juggle love, lies and her double life?”

“The Bad Guys: Breaking In”

Netflix Animated Series

Release Date: Nov. 6

“How did the Bad Guys break into the bad guy business in the first place? Find out in this hilarious prequel series set before the hit films.”

“Bride Wars” (2009)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 6 (Original release date: Jan. 9, 2009)

“The gloves come off when two best friends’ weddings get booked for the same venue, on the same date — and neither one is about to give up her dream day.”

“Death by Lightning”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Nov. 6

“‘Death by Lightning’ is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.”

“The Vince Staples Show” Season 2

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Nov. 6

“When his football-star uncle dies, Vince embarks on a bizarre, funny and occasionally sinister odyssey into his complicated life history.”

“As You Stood By”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Nov. 7

“When two women plot to end an abusive marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives — threatening to shatter everything they’ve carefully planned.”

“Baramulla”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 7

“A cop’s inquiry into child kidnappings unravels chilling secrets as supernatural events endanger his family and the peaceful town of Baramulla.”

“Frankenstein”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 7

“Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

“Groom & Two Brides”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 7

“Adam is allergic to love, but somehow ends up engaged to both his boss’s daughter and his first love. Now he must try to keep his double life a secret.”

“Labyrinth” (1986)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 7 (Original release date: June 27, 1986)

“From the whimsical mind of Jim Henson, this musical fantasy film follows teen Sarah on an epic quest to save her baby brother from a kingdom of goblins.”

“Mango”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Nov. 7

“An ambitious hotelier and her reluctant daughter take a trip to Málaga, where they find what they’ve been craving in a farmer’s idyllic mango orchard.”

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 7 (Original release date: Nov. 6, 2020)

“A savvy 16-year-old attempts to play mistletoe matchmaker, secretly setting up online dates for her widowed dad during the holiday season.”

“Countdown: Jake vs. Tank”

Netflix Original Series

Release Date: Nov. 8

“Go inside training camp with Jake ‘El Gallo’ Paul and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis as they prepare to face off ahead of their must-see boxing match. Narrated by Ice-T, this all-access documentary captures the intensity, ambition, and personal drive fueling both fighters as they get ready to step into the ring at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, live only on Netflix on Nov. 14.”

“The Emoji Movie” (2017)

Movie

Release Date: Nov. 8 (Original release date: July 28, 2017)

“Every emoji in Textopolis displays just one emotion – except Gene. But he’s determined to get rid of his multiple expressions and become normal.”