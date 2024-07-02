‘Now You See Me 3′ Set for Fall 2025 Release

The third “Now You See Me” film, about a wild bunch of magicians (played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman) will hit theaters on Nov. 15, 2025, TheWrap has learned.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the latest installment in the popular franchise, which features new cast members Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Rosamund Pike.

Plot details are being kept in a vault where the secrets to many famous tricks are also held.

The film follows “Now You See Me,” released in 2013, and “Now You See Me 2,” released in 2016. The third film features a script by Ed Solomon, Boaz Yakin and Seth Grahame-Smith based on a story by Eric Warren Singer, Neil Widener and Gavin James. It is produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman. Meredith Wieck and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing the movie for Lionsgate.

The third “Now You See Me” has been in development for a while, as it will be almost a decade since the second installment. At one point, it was announced that Benedict Cumberbatch had joined the cast, which seems unlikely now. Arranging for the entire cast to get back together, too, must take a fair amount of effort.

Among the movies already dated for November 2025 include Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia,” starring Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone; Marvel’s “Blade,” which recently lost another director; Walt Disney Animation Studios’ highly anticipated sequel “Zootopia 2;” and the second part of Universal’s starry “Wicked” adaptation, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

What crazy heist will the Four Horsemen attempt to pull off this time? Only one way to find out — check out the third “Now You See Me” when it hits theaters on Nov. 15, 2025.

