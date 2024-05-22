A year after Showtime announced it would be developing a sequel series for “Nurse Jackie,” the project has moved to Amazon, TheWrap has learned.

Amazon MGM Studios is now currently developing the follow-up show, which will be led by original star Edie Falco. The series, which is produced by Lionsgate Television, will pick up a decade after the “Nurse Jackie” series finale, which aired in June 2015.

The official logline for the new series is as follows: “10 years after we left Jackie Peyton clinging to life in the series finale, we find her back on her feet in spite of having lost her nursing license. The continuation of her story will find her facing new dilemmas in trying to be good in a world where being bad is often not only easier, but a lot more fun.”

Falco will also executive produce the new series alongside EPs Robert Greenblatt, Liz Flahive and Abe Sylvia. Flahive, who served as an EP on the original “Nurse Jackie, and Sylvia, who recently served as showrunner for Apple TV+’s “Palm Royale,” are set to write the series, with Sylvia serving as the show’s director.

Greenblatt previously served as entertainment president at Showtime, as well as NBC Entertainment chairman and WarnerMedia entertainment chairman before he pivoted into producing. After producing “Annie Live!” with Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Nicole Scherzinger and Tituss Burgess, Greenblatt formed his own production company, The Green Room, in 2021 and inked a first-look deal with Lionsgate.

Falco starred as Jackie Peyton during “Nurse Jackie’s” seven-season run on Showtime. The show scored 24 Emmy nominations and five wins, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Falco and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Merritt Wever.

In addition to Falco and Wever, “Nurse Jackie” featured Eve Best, Peter Facinelli, Anna Deavere Smith, Betty Gilpin, Haaz Sleiman, Dominic Fumusa and Paul Schulze.

Variety first reported the news.