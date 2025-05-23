Are Old Shows Like ‘Sex and the City’ Better at Keeping Streaming Subs Than New Hits? | Chart

Since its launch in 2020, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform has undergone multiple transformations from name changes and catalog shifts to branding overhauls. After updating its streaming platform to reflect HBO’s visual identity, Warner Bros. Discovery announced during its May upfronts presentation that it is bringing back the HBO Max name. Despite frequent brand changes and a churn rate that remains above the average for the top eight subscription video on demands (SVODs) in the United States/Canada (UCAN) region, Warner’s streaming platform has shown steady performance improvements over time.

Back in the fourth quarter of 2022, when the service was still branded HBO Max, Parrot Analytics estimated its UCAN churn rate above 7%.