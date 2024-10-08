Sony Pictures Classics Nabs Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones Romance ‘On Swift Horses’

On the heels of the film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the romantic drama “On Swift Horses” starring Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones. SPC has rights in North America, Latin America, Turkey, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, India, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

Directed by Daniel Minihan (“Fellow Travelers”), the film is based on the Shannon Pufahl novel of the same name and follows Muriel and her husband Lee as they are beginning a bright new life in California upon Lee’s return from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past. A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

“I am thrilled that ‘On Swift Horses’ has found a home at SPC – it’s truly an honor to be a part of their remarkable and acclaimed library. These are all the films that made me want to be a filmmaker,” Minahan said in a statement.

SPC added, “’On Swift Horses’ is a one-of-a-kind grand sensual romance, artistically fine and wildly entertaining, featuring amazing charismatic performances from some of the best young actors working in movies today. Director Dan Minahan masterfully brings it all together with a film, both epic and intimate, that we think will be very successful in movie theaters everywhere.”

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Black Bear represents the international rights.