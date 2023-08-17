Prime Video shared a new teaser for “One Shot: Overtime Elite,” a six-episode, half-hour docuseries slated to premiere Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The series follows the highs and lows of seven of the top basketball players from around the country as they navigate various challenges and grueling training in pursuit of a professional career in the sport. The clip, shared exclusively with TheWrap, highlights NBA rookies Amen and Ausar Thompson.

Amen was named to the All-OTE First Team after leading the City Reapers to the championship, where he averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, and was selected #4 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Houston Rockets.

Ausar was named the regular season MVP and has captured every MVP award at OTE in its first two seasons. He averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, which positioned him to be the #5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Detroit Pistons.

“As the live rights holder of Overtime Elite, this is a natural extension of our relationship with the league, and we’re excited to build upon the success of the inaugural season on Prime Video,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “OTE has established a strong reputation as a next generation league responsible for producing basketball stars of tomorrow and we’re excited to give our audience an inside look at all the action on and off the court.”

Other players in the series include Somto Cyril, Jahki Howard, Bryce Griggs, Trey Parker and Eli Ellis.

Cyril, who boasts a 7-5 wing span and also goes by Baby Shaq, is originally from Nigeria. He is pursuing a second year at OTE to further develop before continuing his career at University of Kentucky.

Howard is described as a “dynamic playmaker” that “uses his length and athleticism to be disruptive on the defensive end and get his looks on offense.” His biggest challenge is his off-court struggles to balance the mental side of basketball.

Griggs, who lead his team to the Overtime Elite Championship in its first season, is currently pursuing a professional basketball career after going undrafted.

Parker, whose jaw-dropping dunks have been viewed by millions globally, is currently committed to NC State to play college basketball.

Ellis is described as “an elite shot maker with deep range, defensive intensity and court vision — despite being young and undersized.”

Overtime Elite (OTE) is an eight-team league based in Atlanta and other cities around the country that offer 16 to 20-year-olds a salaried professional career out of high school or a scholarship option to preserve college eligibility. At OTE, players have full access to professional level facilities, training and personalized learning. OTE games stream exclusively on Prime Video.

“This unfiltered series gives us an opportunity to show all the amazing things that happen inside the walls at OTE. It’s more than just basketball, and I’m excited for a larger audience to get to know our players, our staff and our program,” OTE’s general manager and head of basketball Damien Wilkins said in a statement. “Developing young men, on and off the court, is our core responsibility and this series gives viewers an intimate look at the highs and lows that come along with that as they continue to chase their dreams”

Presented by Prime Video Sports, “One Shot: Overtime Elite” is executive produced by Marc Kohn, Dave Zigerelli, Matthew Fogarty, Bernard Worrell and Chase Kenney.

Check out the exclusive clip in the video above.