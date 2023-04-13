Slowly but surely, rom-coms are making their comeback on screen. Mostly recently, it comes in the form of The Avenue’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel “One True Loves,” starring Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey. And really, Bracey would argue that romances are “some of the best movies you can watch.”

“One True Loves” follows Soo’s character Emma as she grapple with the loss of Jesse (Bracey), and finds love in the form of her childhood best friend Sam (Simu Liu). But, when Jesse suddenly calls her one day after being missing for four years, Emma must choose between her husband and her fiancé. And so, an impossible love triangle ensues.

Bracey may have broken onto the scene in action movies like “Point Break” and “Hacksaw Ridge,” but in the last few years, he’s also solidified himself as a rom-com heartthrob. He starred alongside Emma Watson in Netflix’s “Holidate,” and then again earlier this year in “Maybe I Do,” and now he shares the screen with Soo. So, what is it that draws him to the genre?

“I think they’re some of the best movies you can watch,” Bracey told TheWrap. “Because they’ve got everything that you want in them, right? There’s love, there’s drama, there’s comedy, there’s a happy ending in certain ways, you know? For me they’re the films that, when you can’t decide what to watch, it’s the ones you want to watch, right? I think you’re never not in the mood for these kinds of movies.”

Bracey added that, for him, acting is all about entertaining people, and just helping them “switch off” when they need to. Rom-coms just happen to be “another world that they want to exist in.”

“And I think these movies just kind of hit all the right notes for people in life,” he continued. “And they’re the kind of — not every day do you want to watch something that’s really intense, or not every day do you want to watch something that’s really terrifying, or that. So I think their job is to, and my job is to, try and entertain people, and if people are entertained then I’ve done my job and I’m happy.”

“One True Loves” is now in theaters, and hits digital on April 14.