Orlando Bloom Pushes His Physical and Mental Limits in Peacock Docuseries Teaser (Video)

Orlando Bloom is taking audiences on a thrilling journey of self-discovery as he pushes his limits physically and mentally in a new three-part docuseries for Peacock.

“Orlando Bloom: To The Edge” will see the actor participate in three extreme sports – wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Bloom will be trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.

The series is produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl. Bloom, Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg, and Scott Weintrob serve as executive producers while Matthew Akers, Jamie Bovshow, Susan Hoenig serve as co-executive producers.

Bloom is best known for starring in the two largest film franchises of all time – “The Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” His other recent credits include the feature film “Retaliation,” Rod Lurie’s “The Outpost” and Amazon’s “Carnival Row,” which he executive produced.

He will next be seen starring in Neill Blomkamp’s “Gran Turismo” opposite David Harbour which will be released by Sony Pictures on August 11, David Michôd’s “Wizards!” opposite Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott for A24, and Ian and Eshom Nelms’ independent feature, “Red Right Hand.”

Additionally, Bloom recently began production on SeanEllis’s boxing thriller “The Cut,” which he stars in and is producing through his Amazing Owl production company.

Watch the teaser for “Orlando Bloom: To The Edge” in the video below.