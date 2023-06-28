‘Warrior Nun’ Will Return After Netflix Cancellation, Creator Says

Fans of Netflix’s “Warrior Nun” have finally gotten what they wanted, it appears. After months of dedicated campaigning, series showrunner Simon Barry tweeted that the fantasy drama would be returning.

“Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine,” Barry’s tweet read. He also teased that more details would be coming.

Amy Berg, who wrote three episodes of the series, confirmed Barry’s news, telling her followers, “Barry wasn’t hacked.”

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

Netflix did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment, nor did representatives for both Barry and series lead Alba Baptista.

What’s notable about this announcement isn’t “Warrior Nun’s” return but how that return came to be. After two seasons, the series was canceled in December of 2022. It was a surprise for both fans and industry observers considering the second season spent three weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list for its English-language shows.

That cancellation sparked a wave of fan protests. As of January of 2023, #SaveWarriorNun had been tweeted more than 5 million times, and #CancelNetflix also gained a significant amount of traction. Over 123,000 people also signed a Change.org petition calling for the streamer to renew the show for an additional season. Now it seems as though all of that rallying has paid off.

The Netflix original is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. Starring Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Sylvia De Fanti and Tristán Ulloa, the fantasy series follows a quadriplegic orphan who learns she has supernatural powers and joins an ancient order to hone her skills. The series was moderately reviewed during its first season but took off with certain fans, partially due to Ava (Baptista) and Beatrice’s (Tonteri-Young) romance.

It’s also not the only Netflix series that’s been saved after cancellation. Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce’s “One Day at a Time” was saved by Pop TV after being axed by the streamer. Similarly, Adult Swim saved Lisa Hanawalt’s “Tuca and Bertie” after it only lasted one season on Netflix, and Showtime saved Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman’s “Uncoupled.”

It’s unclear whether “Warrior Nun” will continue at Netflix or on another platform, but this continues a trend of a Netflix cancellation not necessarily being a death sentence.