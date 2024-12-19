Oscar Isaac and Ana De Armas-led Drama ‘Bananas’ From David O. Russell in the Works at Apple TV+

Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas are set to executive produce and star in “Bananas” (working title), a new drama from David O. Russell and Fifth Season, in development at Apple TV+.

Details about the series, which is executive produced and written by Carolina Paiz (“Orange is the New Black,” “Narcos”), are being kept under wraps.

Isaac will executive produce through MadGene Media alongside Gena Konstantinakos. Russell will executive produce and direct the project.

On the TV side, Isaac most recently starred in Marvel and Disney+’s “Moon Knight.” He also earned a nomination for his performance as Jonathan in HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” On the film side, he recently finished production on Julian Schnabel’s “Hand of Dante,” opposite Jason Momoa, and will next be seen in Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” releasing in 2025, in which he plays the titular Doctor Frankenstein.

“Bananas” would mark de Armas’ English-language series debut. She will next be seen in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” which will release in theaters on June 6, 2025. Her recent credits include “Eden,” which premiered at Toronto Film Festival, and 2023’s “Ghosted,” opposite Chris Evans.

Russell, who is a five-time Oscar nominee, is set to direct the Amazon MGM Studios film “Madden” starring Nicolas Cage. His notable credits include 2013’s “American Hustle,” 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” 2010’s “The Fighter,” and 1999’s “Three Kings.”