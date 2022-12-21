‘The Batman’ and ‘Wakanda Forever’ Land Oscars Shortlists for Makeup, Visual Effects and Sound

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have released the shortlists for 10 categories in the Oscars race for 2022, and three films – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Batman” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” – have landed on the shortlists for Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects and Sound.

In the category of Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which was expanded from three final nominees to five in 2019, those three movies are joined by high-profile biopics “Elvis” and “Blonde,” flamboyant period pieces “Babylon” and “Amsterdam,” the historical action film “Emancipation,” the Brendan Fraser drama “The Whale,” and in a nice surprise, David Cronenberg’s sci-fi horror film “Crimes of the Future.” Cronenberg’s “The Fly” won in this category in 1987, the only Oscar ever awarded to one of his films.

The year’s Best Visual Effects category is dominated, as usual, by blockbusters, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Nope.” Ron Howard’s real-life cave rescue docudrama “Thirteen Lives” also scored a spot, but notable omissions on the shortlist included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the Indian action saga “RRR,” and the Mars rover documentary “Good Night Oppy,” which was also snubbed in the doc category.

And for Best Sound, now in its second year of being among the shortlisted categories, titles ranged from the action-heavy “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to the musical-oriented “Elvis” and “Babylon.” The list also included the animated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and in an extremely rare occurrence, a documentary made the cut: Brett Morgen’s David Bowie tribute “Moonage Daydream,” which also scored a shortlist spot in the doc lineup.

The voting for this year’s Oscar nominations begins Jan. 12 and concludes Jan. 17.

Check out the complete shortlists in these three Oscars categories below.

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

SOUND:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

VISUAL EFFECTS:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, with the 95th Academy Awards airing on ABC on March 12, 2023.