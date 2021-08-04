Oscars Academy Re-Elects David Rubin to 3rd Term as President

Casting director David Rubin has been re-elected to a third term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Rubin was first elected president in 2019, and re-elected last year. While an Academy president can usually serve four one-year terms, Rubin will not be able to run next year; he is currently in the final year of his third three-year term on the board, and term limits will prevent him from returning to the board next year. Since the president is selected from among the 54 board members, Rubin cannot be a candidate in 2022.

At a meeting on Tuesday night, the Board of Governors also elected an expanded roster of eight vice presidents, with screenwriter Larry Karaszewski, costume designer Isis Mussenden, production designer Wynn P. Thomas and producer Janet Yang re-elected to their positions and CEO David Linde along with producers DeVon Franklin, Donna Gigliotti and Jennifer Todd elected for the first time.

Rubin was the first casting director to be elected president of the Academy, and the organization’s first openly gay president. He succeeded cinematographer John Bailey, who served two one-year terms before he too fell victim to AMPAS term limits.

Rubin has presided over a difficult time for the Academy, as the Oscar show hit record low ratings this year and the movie industry was shaken by theater closings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in office, the Academy hit its goal of doubling the number of female and nonwhite members, and finished construction on the expensive and long-in-the-works Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures, whose opening was delayed until this fall because of the pandemic.

Rubin was elected by a board of governors that included 12 first-time governors and is majority female for the first time in its history. The unusual turnover on the board came about largely because of a 2019 rule that cut the number of terms a governor can serve from three to two. But even with the recent influx of newcomers to the board, Rubin was considered a lock to win another term: No incumbent Academy president has lost a bid for re-election in decades.

Rubin has served as casting director on more than 80 films, including “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Men in Black” and “The English Patient.” His casting work on TV includes “Big Little Lies” and “Game Change,” for which he won Emmys, as well as “Temple Grandin,” “Recount” and “Sharp Objects.”

Here is the full list of officers, with committee assignments. The Equity and Inclusion Committee is newly formed, while the Governance Committee and Membership Committee were formerly a single committee.

• DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

• Donna Gigliotti, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

• Larry Karaszewski, Vice President (chair, History and Preservation Committee)

• David Linde, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

• Isis Mussenden, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

• Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

• Jennifer Todd, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

• Janet Yang, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)