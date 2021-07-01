Leslie Odom Jr., Maria Bakalova and Steven Yeun Among 395 Invited to Join Oscars Academy

Oscar-nominated actors Leslie Odom Jr., Maria Bakalova and Steven Yeun are among the 395 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy announced on Thursday.

Also on the list of invites: actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Nicole Beharie, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carrie Coon, Laverne Cox, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Nathan Lane, Jonathan Majors, Robert Pattinson and Issa Rae; directors Lee Isaac Chung, Sean Durkin, Emerald Fennell, Jonathan Glazer, Shaka King, Darius Marder and Florian Zeller; and musicians Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Janet Jackson and Emile Mosseri.

Eight people were invited by two different branches: Chung, Fennell, King, Zeller, Kaouther Ben Hania and Craig Brewer were invited by both the directors and writers branches, while Alexander Nanau was invited by the directors and documentary branches, and Odom Jr. by both the actors and music branches. If they accept the invitations, double invitees must choose a single branch in which to enter the Academy.

The number of invitations is significantly less than the massive groups that were invited to join the Academy after the #OscarsSoWhite protests of 2016. Over the ensuing five years, the number of invitations averaged more than 800 per year, with a high of 928 in 2018. The Academy met its 2016 goal of doubling the number of female and nonwhite members by 2020, and this year the huge groups of new members were scaled back in order, AMPAS said, “to enable steady future growth and to ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members.”

In the early-to-mid 2010s, the Academy had averaged around 300 invitations per year — while prior to that, with rules in place capping the size of the Academy, the number of invitations more typically ranged from 104 (in 2008) to 178 (in 2011).

According to the Academy, the class of 2020 is 46% female, 39% from underrepresented ethnic-racial communities and 53% international, including film professionals from 49 countries.

More than 20% of the invitations will go to past Oscar nominees, many of whom received their nominations earlier this year. But the Music Branch invited Janet Jackson, who received her Oscar nomination for writing a song from “Poetic Justice” in 1994, while the Actors Branch’s invitations included Nathan Lane and Hugh Bonneville, veteran performers who have never been nominated.

The Short Films and Feature Animation Branch invited 39 new members, the most of any branch. The Casting Directors Branch invited the fewest, 10.

The Academy does not reveal which prospective members accept the invitations and which decline, though the vast majority of those who are invited do opt to join.

The full list of invitations: