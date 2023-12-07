The Oscars Best Animated Feature category has set a new record with 33 eligible films, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday.

The number of qualifying films is two more than the 31 that were eligible in 2020, when the previous record was set. (Initially, 32 entries were announced that year, but one was later deemed ineligible.) Most years, the number is in the high 20s, with 27 films qualifying last year and 26 in 2021.

News of the record came in the Academy’s annual announcement of qualifying films in the Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature Film categories. The documentary race has 167 eligible films, while the international race has 88.

TheWrap previously broke the news and published the full lists of contenders in both the doc and international categories.

Voters in all three categories are given lists of “required-viewing” films. In the animated category, voters have been separated into four groups, and each group has been assigned eight or nine films that voters must watch in order for their ballot to count. (They are free to watch any other eligible films as long as they complete their required viewing.) The international voters are separated into seven groups and must watch 12 or 12 films, while documentary voters are each assigned 10% of the 167 eligible films.

The documentary and international categories will conduct first-round voting between Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 and announce 15-film shortlists on Dec. 21. The animation category will conduct a single round of voting to choose the five nominees between Jan. 11 and Jan. 16.

Here is the full list of the 167 eligible documentaries.

Here is the list of the 88 eligible international films.

The list of the 33 animated features is below.

“The Amazing Maurice”

“Blue Giant”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Chang’an”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Deep Sea”

“Elemental”

“Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia”

“The First Slam Dunk”

“The Inventor”

“Leo”

“Lonely Castle in the Mirror”

“The Magician’s Elephant”

“Migration”

“Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie”

“The Monkey King”

“My Love Affair with Marriage”

“Nimona”

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

“The Peasants”

“Perlimps”

“Robot Dreams”

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“They Shot the Piano Player”

“Titina”

“Trolls Band Together”

“Unicorn Wars”

“Warrior King”

“Wish”