3 Short Films Qualify for Oscars With HollyShorts Film Festival Awards

Victor Gabriel’s “Hallelujah,” Seemab Gul’s “Mulaqat/Sandstorm” and Joseph Pierce’s “Scale” have won the top awards at the 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival, which presented its prizes on Saturday afternoon in Hollywood — thus qualifying for this year’s Academy Awards.

“Hallelujah” won the Grand Prix for the festival’s best short, “Mulaqat/Sandstorm” took the honors as the best live-action short and “Scale” won for animation. HollyShorts is an Oscar-qualifying festival for the short-film categories, and the winners of those three awards are automatically entered in the Oscar race.

The award to “Hallelujah” was presented via video by this year’s Oscar winners for Best Live Action Short, “The Long Goodbye” filmmakers Riz Ahmed and Aniel Karia. The Oscar winners for the 2018 live-action short “Skin,” Jamie Ray Newman and Guy Nattiv, presented the awards to “Mulaqat/Sandstorm” and best-director winner Carlos Segundo (“Sideral”), respectively.

Other winners included Ben Proudfoot, who won this year’s Oscar for Best Documentary Short for “The Queen of Basketball,” and who took the HollyShorts prize for his new doc, “Mink!”

The 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival took place from Aug. 11-20 in person at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, and virtually on the streaming platform Bitfix.

Here is the full list of winners:

OSCAR-qualifying Grand Prix Best Short : “Hallelujah,” Victor Gabriel

OSCAR-qualifying Best Live Action: “Mulaqat/Sandstorm,” Seemab Gul

OSCAR-qualifying Best Animation: “Scale,” Joseph Pierce

Best Director: “Sideral,” Carlos Segundo

Best Action: “Kickstart My Heart,” Kelsey Bollig

Best Comedy: “All I Ever Wanted,” Erin Lau

Best Costume Design: “Sauerdogs,” Carmen Granell

Best Drama: “Like the Ones I Used to Know,” Annie St-Pierre

Best Documentary: “Mink!,” Ben Proudfoot

Best Editing: “The Machine,” Rowan McKay

Best Female Screenplay Presented by BeCine: “Last Ship East,” Eris Qian

Best Horror: “Moshari,” Nuhash Humayun

Best International: “The Voice Actress,” Anna J. Takayama

Latinx Award Presented by Viacom International Studios: “Huella,” Gabriela Ortega

Best LGBTQIA+: “North Star,” P.J. Palmer starring Colman Domingo

Best Midnight Madness: “Homesick,” Will Seefried

Best Music Video: “Consensual,” Jeff Hilliard and Joey Danger

Best Producer: “Hallelujah,” Duran Jones

SAG Indie Winner: “My Jerome,” Adjani Salmon

Hawk Films Screenplay Award: “Mina Finds Her Edge!,” Robin Rose Singer

Best Sci-Fi: “Waltz of the Angels,” Braden Barton

Script Compass Screenplay Award: “In the Garden Of Tulips,” Ava Lalezarzadeh

Kodak Best Shot on Film: “North Pole,” Marija Apcevska

Kodak Shot on Film Super 8MM: “Deerwoods Deathtrap,” James P. Gannon

Kodak Shot on Film Honorable Mention: “Not the 80s,” Marleen Valien

Social Impact Award: “Stranger at the Gate,” Joshua Seftel

Best Student Film: “The Visit,” Ebele Tate

Best Thriller: “Wild Bitch,” Rebekka Johnson and Kate Nash

Best TV: “A Question of Service,” Erin Brown Thomas

Best TV Screenplay: “Forsyth County,” James Sasser

Best VFX: “Black Dragon” (“Rồng đen”)

Best Web Series: “Kura,” Vince McMillan

Women in Film Award: “Apart, Together,” Olivia Hang Zhou

ZEISS Presents: Hollyshorts Film Festival Achievement in Filmmaking and Cinematography: “Censor of Dreams,” Khalib Mohtaseb

ZEISS Presents: HollyShorts Film Festival Achievement in Filmmaking and Cinematography: Nancy Schreiber